K-pop group Winner’s Min-ho gets suspended sentence for military service violations

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SEOUL – Song Min-ho of K-pop boy group Winner received a suspended sentence on Oct 1 for repeatedly leaving his alternative military service post without authorisation.

The Seoul Western District Court sentenced the 33-year-old rapper to one year in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the Military Service Act. The suspended sentence means Song will not serve the one-year prison term unless the suspension is revoked during the two-year period.

A supervisor surnamed Lee, who oversaw Song’s service, was indicted alongside him and received a 10-month prison term, also suspended for two years.

“Military service is an obligation necessary for the existence and security of the nation and must be carried out faithfully. Social service workers are no exception,” the court said.

In explaining the sentence, the court said Song had admitted all charges and expressed remorse, while his health appeared to have affected his ability to carry out his duties. It also noted that he had pledged to complete his remaining service obligations.

Song apologised as he arrived at court for the sentencing hearing.

“I’ve reflected deeply. I’ve regretted it every day and felt increasingly ashamed, and I have nothing but apologies for those who have supported me,” he said.

After the ruling, Song told reporters he would “humbly accept the court’s decision”. However, he did not answer when asked whether he intended to resume his service.

If the ruling is finalised, Song could be required to serve additional time corresponding to the period he was absent. Under the Military Service Act, unauthorised absences by social service workers are not counted toward their required service period.

Song was indicted for being absent without authorisation for more than 100 days while serving as a social service worker at a public facilities management agency in Seoul from March 2023 to December 2024.

Prosecutors had sought an 18-month prison term for Song and a one-year term for Lee during the final hearing in April.

Song admitted the charges at the time and asked the court for leniency.

“As a young man of the Republic of Korea, I failed to faithfully fulfill my duty of national defence to the end,” Song said in his final statement then.

“I want to recover my health as soon as possible, and if I am given an opportunity to resume my service, I want to complete it faithfully.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK