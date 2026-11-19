SEOUL - South Korean entertainment companies are positioning themselves for a return to China after the two countries agreed to expand cultural exchanges, raising hopes that Beijing may loosen restrictions that have kept major K-pop acts out of the mainland for almost a decade.

Entertainment stocks jumped Thursday morning after Presidents Lee Jae Myung and Xi Jinping met the day before and said they would work to boost cultural ties. The countries will expand a free-trade agreement, including better treatment for Korean films and games and expanding co-productions for dramas, animation and variety shows.

CJ ENM shares jumped more than 20% and JYP Entertainment Corp. was up 2% and SM Entertainment Co. gained around 7%. Hybe Co. – the agency of K-pop megastars BTS – also rose as much as 7% after the market opened Thursday.

The deal, however, stopped short of explicitly opening the door to K-pop concerts, which have been kept out of the mainland since 2016, when China imposed an informal ban on Korean entertainment after Seoul allowed the deployment of a US missile defen c e system on its territory.

Xi said his country was willing to carry out “healthy and beneficial” cultural exchanges with South Korea gradually, an emphasis which raises questions on Beijing’s attitude towards K-pop. The leadership has previously been wary about the toxic “fandom culture” around idol groups - and their perceived “effeminacy” that officials have publicly denounced.

But any shift could create a substantial prize. “If the restrictions are lifted, it would effectively open up a new mega-market,” said Lim Do-young, an analyst at Daol Investment & Securities. China’s concert market is about 85% the size of Japan’s and 2.8 times South Korea’s, Lim added.

Because Beijing never formally acknowledged imposing restrictions on Korean entertainment, there may not be an official declaration that they have ended, Lim said. Instead, the clearest signal would be the return of large-scale K-pop performances: a concert drawing more than 10,000 people and featuring a full set of at least 15 songs would effectively serve as a test of whether the restrictions have been lifted.

Korean entertainment companies have spent the past two years preparing for that possibility. Hybe has established a Beijing unit, while SM has deepened ties with Tencent Music Entertainment Group, which became its second-largest shareholder. C J ENM , which operates K-pop concerts and drama studios, has also teamed up with JYP’s Chinese unit and Tencent Music on a venture to develop artists for Greater China.

The partnerships point to a changing model for Korean companies seeking access to China, with local partners playing a bigger role in developing artists and managing businesses.

China is a different entertainment market from a decade ago, when Korean celebrities and television programmes commanded significant attention. Its domestic music, known as Mandopop, programming ranging from microdramas to long-form series, and games have expanded rapidly and increasingly found audiences overseas.

A reopening could also provide a lifeline for South Korea’s content industry, which is grappling with rising production costs and tighter financing. Korean dramas largely disappeared from China’s official streaming platforms and television networks after the restrictions took hold, shutting producers out of what had been a lucrative market. Demand never entirely disappeared, however, with some Chinese fans continuing to seek out Korean shows through VPNs and unauthor is ed streaming and download sites.

If China eventually allows K-pop concerts and Korean variety-show productions while South Korea further eases visa requirements for Chinese visitors, Korean entertainment companies could see earnings rise by about 40%, according to a note by Hana Securities. Media companies and businesses exposed to inbound Chinese tourism would also benefit, it said.

The agreement also comes as Beijing seeks to stimulate domestic consumption with a focus on services, making concerts, tourism and entertainment potential sources of additional spending. Compared with developed economies like the US, services account for a much smaller share in Chinese households’ spending. Officials have repeatedly said that a lack of quality supply of services is a key issue and pledged to open up the sector to foreign firms further. BLOOMBERG