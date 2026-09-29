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K-pop boy band Enhypen to return with new album in November, agency confirms

Enhypen’s agency Belift Lab confirmed the plans but said an exact return date has yet to be set.

SEOUL – K-pop boy band Enhypen will return with a new album in November, the group’s agency Belift Lab confirmed on Sept 29, a day after an industry source disclosed the comeback plans to The Korea Herald.

“Enhypen is scheduled to make a comeback in November,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

“Tomorrow X Together will make its comeback on Nov 16, and as far as I know, Enhypen will follow sometime in the latter half of the month.”

Belift Lab, a subsidiary label under Hybe, confirmed the plans but said an exact return date has yet to be set.

“Enhypen is preparing for a comeback with November as the target,” an agency official said. “We will provide more details once the schedule is finalised.”

The new album will arrive about three months after Enhypen released its eighth EP, “The Sin: Bliss,” on Aug 21, its first album since reorganising as a six-member group following Heeseung’s departure in March.

The format of the upcoming release remains unclear.

Enhypen’s recent release pattern, however, leaves open the possibility that it could take a different form from another numbered EP.

The group released its sixth EP, Desire: Unleash, in June 2025, followed by its seventh, The Sin: Vanish, in January and its eighth, The Sin: Bliss, in August – roughly seven months apart.

With only about three months separating The Sin: Bliss and the planned November comeback, the upcoming release could instead be a follow-up or expanded edition of the latest album, or a special album.

Belift Lab has not disclosed its format. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK