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K-drama stars Bae Yong-joon, Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon spotted in Changi Airport for holiday

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K-drama stars Park Shin-hye (left) and Bae Yong-joon (right) were spotted at Changi Airport.

K-drama stars Park Shin-hye (left) and Bae Yong-joon were spotted at Changi Airport.

PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO READER

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE - K-drama stars Bae Yong-joon and celebrity couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon were spotted at Terminal 4 of Changi Airport on June 7.

Bae, who rose to fame as a K-drama heartthrob through Winter Sonata (2002), was seen with his wife Park Soo-jin, 40, and his two children. This was his first known public appearance in Singapore since more than 20 years ago.

In photos and videos released by Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao, the 53-year-old former actor was seen at the airport in a blue jacket and black cap while carrying a backpack.

Park Shin-hye, 36, was seen following behind in a black Chanel bucket hat covering her face as she pushed a small luggage and stroller.

Her husband, Choi Tae-joon, 34, was spotted pushing a luggage cart carrying two suitcases, with their son seated on top.

According to Zaobao, the two families were vacationing together in Singapore.

Bae married his wife in 2015. After their marriage, the couple moved to Hawaii and stepped away from the entertainment industry. They have a son and a daughter.

Park and Choi were married in 2022 and welcomed their baby boy that year. Park is expecting her second child.

Park gained prominence after acting in the popular drama Stairway To Heaven (2003), where she played the younger version of a character played by actress Choi Ji-woo. Park rose to international fame after starring in television series The Heirs (2013).

Choi made his TV debut with the series Piano (2001) and has since acted in dramas such as Flowers Of The Prison (2016), Exit (2018) and So I Married The Anti-Fan (2021).

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.