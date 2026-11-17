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Dubbed a “make-up playground”, the store breaks with convention by arranging products according to type, texture and function instead of brand.

SEOUL – CJ Olive Young is bringing its next cosmetics vision to life with its first make-up flagship in South Korea’s Hongdae, the company announced on Nov 17.

Color Ground Hongdae, a four-story outlet opening on Nov 20 in Mapo-gu, Seoul, puts colour cosmetics front and centre as Olive Young’s first store dedicated to a single product category.

The company hopes it will become a base camp for taking South Korean make-up global, which it considers the next frontier for an industry built on skincare.

“The so-called ‘glass skin’ that global customers rave about is complete only when skincare meets South Korean make-up that delivers a natural, delicate complexion,” an Olive Young official said.

South Korea’s colour cosmetics exports reached US$1.11 billion (S$1.43 billion) through September, just an eighth of its skincare exports, according to the country’s ministry of food and drug safety.

Dubbed a “make-up playground” by Olive Young, the store breaks with convention by arranging products according to type, texture and function instead of brand.

Shoppers can weigh each item on its own merits, compare labels side by side and find what suits them.

Roughly 26% of the make-up brands are debuting at Olive Young, with a dedicated zone spotlighting the newcomers.

Quick touch-up stations and a personal colour diagnosis service round out the experience.

Olive Young picked Hongdae for good reason, since from January through October customers in their teens and 20s generated more than half of sales at its stores there, and foreign shoppers accounted for 84%.

Because tourists gravitate towards the products South Koreans genuinely love, the retailer hopes to win over local trendsetters first and let visitors carry the buzz home.

Over the longer term, Olive Young plans to extend K-make-up’s global reach through functional products such as lip conditioners and lash serums, while opening more category-focused stores and helping small South Korean brands take root overseas.

“We will strive to turn K-make-up’s potential into new growth and, with promising South Korean brands, bring K-beauty into the global mainstream,” the official said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK