Justin Bieber hits Seongsu for Skylrk’s Seoul debut

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Justin Bieber is reportedly in Seoul to promote his fashion and lifestyle brand, Skylrk, which he launched in July 2025.

SEOUL – Thirteen years after his last concert in South Korea, Justin Bieber is back in the country – not as a pop star taking the stage, but as an entrepreneur promoting his own brand.

Bieber and his wife Hailey arrived at Incheon International Airport in the early morning of Oct 23 , a day after his fashion and lifestyle brand Skylrk opened its first pop-up store in eastern Seoul’s Seongsu-dong neighborhood, news reports said on Oct 23 .

Videos of the couple circulating on social media showed Bieber wearing a hooded jacket, brown pants and sneakers, with his hood pulled low as he checked his phone while walking through the airport.

Hailey was seen wearing a long blue coat and black pants.

Bieber announced his arrival on social media shortly after landing, sharing selfies and snapshots of Seoul with the caption “Made it to Seoul”.

The visit marks his first trip to Korea since his concert here in 2013 as part of his world tour promoting his third studio album, Believe.

This time, Bieber is reportedly in Seoul to promote Skylrk, which he launched in July 2025 .

In April 2025, Bieber launched the brand after leaving Drew House, which he co-founded in 2019 with stylist Ryan Good. The brand sells clothing, shoes, sunglasses and audio products.

The brand’s Seoul pop-up store, which is open through Oct 25 , has attracted large crowds since opening, with some fans lining up as early as dawn in hopes that the singer might visit the store.

Bieber visited his brand’s pop-up store in Tokyo, Japan, in December 2025 .

At around 9.30am, Bieber and his wife were spotted on the rooftop of the building hosting the pop-up store, accompanied by brand representatives and security personnel.

However, the singer had yet to make an official appearance at the store as of press time.

While this marks the couple’s first visit to Korea together, Hailey travelled to Seoul in late May.

During her trip, she shared photos on social media of herself enjoying mango shaved ice at a Seoul hotel and browsing snacks at a supermarket or convenience store.

Bieber and Hailey, one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Bieber , in August 2024. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK