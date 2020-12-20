Jobs get unusual

Who would have thought that temperature screeners and safe distancing ambassadors would be people one now encounters daily at malls, food outlets and supermarkets?

Before 2020, job titles such as contact tracing ambassadors and swabbers might have sounded odd, but they have become familiar in the fight against Covid-19.

On the front line of this battle are the red-shirted safe distancing ambassadors, who prowl the neighbourhood malls and high-traffic areas like Orchard Road and attractions such as Gardens by the Bay and Sentosa's Palawan Beach.

Their job involves ensuring people maintain safe distancing in queues and reminding them to wear masks in public places.

In August, one such ambassador told The Straits Times: "I like being able to contribute and we also get to exercise while we are walking. Many people also come and thank us."

Swabbers and swab assistants are hired on short-term contracts, with swabbers paid $3,800 a month, according to news reports.

A swabber typically dons personal protective equipment and performs swab operations and infection control, as well as other ad-hoc duties.

One swabber told ST in June that he had been retrenched from his previous company and decided to take up a six-month contract as he was curious about the swabbing job and wanted to contribute to the fight against Covid-19.