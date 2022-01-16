Who needs to go to Orchard Road, which is heaving with people?
With a plethora of lifestyle offerings and snazzy stores in suburban areas, shoppers do not need to venture far to have an entertaining shopping and dining experience.
Who needs to go to Orchard Road, which is heaving with people?
With a plethora of lifestyle offerings and snazzy stores in suburban areas, shoppers do not need to venture far to have an entertaining shopping and dining experience.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 16, 2022, with the headline Shop in the 'burbs. Subscribe