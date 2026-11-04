Latest Godzilla film sets live-action opening-day box office record in Japan

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TOKYO – Japanese film production company Toho said on Nov 4 that its latest Godzilla film, Godzilla Minus Zero, earned 910 million yen (S$7.3 million ) on its opening day, setting a record for a live-action film’s first-day box-office revenue in Japan.

The figure for the sequel featuring the titular fire-breathing, city-stomping monster is more than double the opening day earnings of the previous film, Godzilla Minus One (2023).

Godzilla Minus Zero, which opened on Nov 3 , is set in Japan two years after the events of the previous film, which grossed over 7.65 billion yen. As postwar Japan struggles to rebuild, it faces a new threat from King Ghidorah. Godzilla regenerates and resurfaces to combat the monster.

Takashi Yamazaki, who also directed the previous film, handled the screenplay and visual effects.

Cast members Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Yuki Yamada, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Sakura Ando and Miou Tanaka reprise their roles from Godzilla Minus One, with Min Tanaka, Masami Nagasawa and Jun Kunimura joining the cast as new characters.

Godzilla Minus Zero opens in Singapore cinemas on Nov 5 and is scheduled to be released in North America on Nov 6 . KYODO NEWS