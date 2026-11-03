Japanese BBQ chain Gyu-Kaku to shutter last outlet in Singapore after Nov 15

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The CHIJMES outlet closure follows the shuttering of at least four other Gyu-kaku outlets in 2026.

SINGAPORE – Fans of Gyu-Kaku have less than two weeks to get their grilled meat fix before the Japanese yakiniku chain shutters its last outlet in Singapore, with its last day of operations on Nov 15 .

Announcing the remaining outlet’s closure on social media on Nov 3 , Gyu-Kaku Singapore said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Gyu-Kaku CHIJMES, with our last day of operation on Nov 15.”

Checks by The Straits Times on the restaurant’s website showed that its CHIJMES outlet in City Hall was its last remaining location in Singapore.

In the Nov 3 statement, Gyu-Kaku added that all rewards under its rewards programme can still be redeemed until Nov 15 .

“To all our valued customers, thank you for being part of our journey. Your continued patronage, loyalty and support over the years have made every moment truly special,” it said.

The CHIJMES outlet closure follows the shuttering of at least four other Gyu-Kaku outlets in 2026 – at VivoCity on Sept 28 , The Star Vista in Buona Vista on May 1 , Kinex mall in Paya Lebar on March 31 , and Punggol’s Waterway Point mall on March 9 .

In a Sept 22 social media post announcing the closure of its VivoCity outlet , the chain said: “While we say goodbye to this location, we invite you to continue enjoying yakiniku experience at our other Gyu-Kaku outlet at CHIJMES.”

Gyu-Kaku Singapore’s string of closures in 2026 continues a downsizing from the year before. In 2025, Gyu-Kaku Singapore bowed out of several locations, shuttering its branches at UE Square Mall in June , The Centrepoint in August , and Novena Square in September .