Earlier this month, British billionaire inventor James Dyson gave a speech to the class of 2022 at the opening of the Dyson Steam Building, a new centre for science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education at Gresham's School in Holt, a town in Norfolk, England.

Mr Dyson attended boarding school at Gresham's when he was nine, and was there from 1956 to 1965. Both his parents taught at the school.