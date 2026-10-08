Jaguar unveils $220,000 electric car in UK brand’s reboot

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The Jaguar Type 01 all-electric four-door luxury vehicle was unveiled at its world premiere event in New York City on Oct 6.

NEW YORK – British carmaker Jaguar presented the first model of its new fully electric line-up, a £130,000 (S$220,000) grand tourer aimed at breathing new life into the storied British brand.

Orders for the Type 01 will open in early 2027, more than two years after Jaguar stopped selling new cars in the UK as part of a decision to overhaul the marque with new branding and limit it to luxury electric vehicles (EVs). It will target younger customers, particularly in the US – a change for a nameplate known for being popular with middle-aged men and the go-to car for British prime ministers.

The new model, the first in eight years, arrives at a key moment for Jaguar after a radical rebranding in 2024 was met with criticism. A video released at the time to build anticipation prompted mixed reviews when it was devoid of vehicles and featured expressionless fashion models.

First-look footage of the Type 01 on YouTube has also triggered a range of responses, including “boring” and “looks like a generic modern Chinese EV”, as well as “beautiful” and “fabulous”.

The official unveiling on Oct 6 in New York follows similarly mixed receptions for other luxury EVs. Ferrari’s first electric model, Luce, was widely panned, while Volkswagen’s Bentley brand sought to steer clear of design controversy by sticking with a traditional look for its first fully battery-powered car.

Unlike Ferrari, Jaguar was in need of a drastic reboot. Its parent, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive, owned by India’s Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, had for years focused on its more profitable Land Rover and Range Rover sport utility vehicles (SUVs) with growing sales in the US.

By contrast, the Jaguar brand was fading, with annual sales of 66,900 in its final full year before it went into hibernation. That was barely a third of what it produced after it launched the I-Pace, its most recent new model, in 2018.

Still, halting production completely is an unusual move from a carmaker, even when it is overhauling the brand. Jaguar ended production of all its models in 2024, apart from F-Pace SUVs, which it continued to make in the UK for export.

Jaguar, which traces its roots to 1922 and is known for classic cars like the iconic E-Type, “is a vital part of JLR’s growth story”, chief executive officer P.B. Balaji said in a statement. The company initially announced its EV-only direction in early 2021.

It picked a venue in New York for the unveiling as it sees the US as a key market for the Type 01. That is as EV scepticism among US buyers remains entrenched, including at the luxury end of the market. At 5.2m, the car is too long to fit in standard British parking spaces.

Even in Europe, where EVs are more prevalent, there is still some nervousness about going fully electric, though sales have risen in 2026 due to higher fuel prices and thanks to the return of incentives in key countries like Germany.

Some European brands, such as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz Group, have dialled back early pronouncements about making exclusively EVs after demand waned, only to find it recovering again.

On Oct 7, Porsche reaffirmed its commitment to making combustion cars. The German manufacturer plans a new line of pricey mid-engine sports cars in its move further upmarket.

The Jaguar Type 01 will be made at its Solihull plant, with electric drive units and battery packs produced in nearby Wolverhampton.

The EV will travel as far as 644km on a single charge, with about 322km of range added in 13 minutes with rapid charging. The Type 01 can reach 100kmh in 3.2 seconds.

The new Jaguar is “another big vote of confidence in our world-class automotive industry”, said Britain’s Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds in a statement. It follows recent investment pledges by McLaren and Nissan.

At the same time, JLR is cutting around 4,000 jobs as Britain’s largest carmaker grapples with challenges including US tariffs, the fallout from a cyberattack that crippled production and intense competition, including from Chinese manufacturers. It also just unveiled its first electric Range Rover.

The new Jaguar brand is expected to produce in small volumes, rather than return to historic levels. BLOOMBERG