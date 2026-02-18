J-Hope donates $175,000 to kids’ hospital, charity for his birthday

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL - J-Hope of K-pop boy band BTS has donated 200 million won (S$175,000) to the children’s hospital at Seoul Asan Hospital to mark his birthday, the hospital said on Feb 18 .

The K-pop star was born on Feb 18, 1994.

“I continue to donate as a way to give back to Army, who always give me so much support,” J-Hope said, referring to the BTS fandom.

“I’m grateful to make another meaningful contribution on my birthday this year, just as I did last year. I sincerely hope children can overcome their pain and dream bright dreams.”

The BTS member also has donated 100 million won, said child welfare organisation ChildFund Korea on the same day.

The donation will be used to provide scholarships to students at J-Hope’s alma mater of Gwangju International High School, as well as to students at Jeonnam Girls’ Commercial High School in the same region, the organisation added.

With the latest contribution, J-Hope became the 14th member of the Green Noble Trinity Club, a high-value donors group at ChildFund Korea for contributors whose cumulative donations exceed 1 billion won.

J-Hope has continued donating through ChildFund Korea since 2018, supporting medical treatment for seriously ill children and assisting vulnerable families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, among other causes, the organisation said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK