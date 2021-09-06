Minor Issues
It's never too late to thank a teacher
Cards given on Teachers' Day hold special significance, especially those from students I least expect to write
When my daughters were in primary school, I remember helping them to bake cookies as gifts for Teachers' Day. This happened only once or twice. It was probably because it was too much effort and yielded too few cookies. It could also be due to my constant reminders that, as a teacher, I would have been just as satisfied with handmade cards expressing sincere words of appreciation.
I still keep cards from my students, occasionally reading some of them when I have to pack and move to another job. Of course, students thank teachers after each lesson in class, but these cards or letters of gratitude given on Teachers' Day are different.