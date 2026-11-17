Viewpoint
Is our pursuit of wellness making us less healthy?
- Health tracking tools like smartwatches and apps can help people monitor sleep, food and exercise, but they can also cause worry, guilt and obsession.
- Wearables are more common because of better marketing, lower prices and improved features, yet more data does not always mean better health.
- Small, lasting changes matter, but wellness should not stop people enjoying meals, rest and daily life; if it causes stress, step back.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – As a health reporter, I spend much of my time writing about ways to stay healthy.
I speak to doctors about sleep, nutrition and exercise, research wellness trends and interview people whose lives have been affected by illness.