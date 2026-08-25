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Is mouthwash bad for your oral health?

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Using any over-the-counter mouthwash occasionally, such as once a week or once a month, is unlikely to damage your oral or general health.

Using any over-the-counter mouthwash occasionally, such as once a week or once a month, is unlikely to damage your oral or general health.

PHOTO: ERIC HELGAS/NYTIMES

Jillian Pretzel

  • Occasional use of mouthwash is generally safe, but frequent, long-term use of antiseptic mouthwashes may disrupt the oral microbiome and affect health.
  • Some mouthwashes with chlorhexidine can alter mouth bacteria, increase acidity and potentially impact blood pressure, though evidence is limited and not definitive.
  • Mouthwash is optional. Brushing, flossing and dental cleanings remain essential.

AI generated

The claims on social media can be jarring. Regularly using mouthwash, some say, could wipe out the “good” bacteria in your mouth, increasing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and even issues with blood flow to the brain.

The mouth is host to a delicate balance of microbes, including bacteria that, when thrown out of whack, can have downstream effects on health, some research has found.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.