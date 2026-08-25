Is mouthwash bad for your oral health?

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Using any over-the-counter mouthwash occasionally, such as once a week or once a month, is unlikely to damage your oral or general health.

The claims on social media can be jarring. Regularly using mouthwash, some say, could wipe out the “good” bacteria in your mouth, increasing the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and even issues with blood flow to the brain.

The mouth is host to a delicate balance of microbes, including bacteria that, when thrown out of whack, can have downstream effects on health, some research has found.