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Intrinsic capacity is the most important longevity term you’ve probably never heard of

Intrinsic capacity is a holistic measure of what someone’s body and mind are capable of.

NEW YORK – What if there were a single metric that could capture every aspect of your health – how strong you are, how clear your vision is, how sharply you think?

That is the goal of intrinsic capacity, a holistic measure of what someone’s body and mind are capable of.