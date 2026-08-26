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Intrinsic capacity is the most important longevity term you’ve probably never heard of

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Intrinsic capacity is a holistic measure of what someone’s body and mind are capable of.

Intrinsic capacity is a holistic measure of what someone’s body and mind are capable of.

ILLUSTRATION: MADISON KETCHAM/NYTIMES

Dana G. Smith

  • Intrinsic capacity is a holistic measure of health combining cognition, mobility, sensory ability, psychological well-being and vitality to assess overall body and mind function.
  • Scientists use intrinsic capacity to track ageing, identify early declines and test if lifestyle changes or drugs can slow ageing, with ongoing clinical trials in France and the US.
  • The ARPA-H programme aims to validate intrinsic capacity as a metric for FDA approval of longevity drugs.

AI generated

NEW YORK – What if there were a single metric that could capture every aspect of your health – how strong you are, how clear your vision is, how sharply you think?

That is the goal of intrinsic capacity, a holistic measure of what someone’s body and mind are capable of.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.