Interior designer Cherin Tan’s home a masterclass in marrying different personalities

SINGAPORE – Back in 2018, interior designer Cherin Tan and her husband, Mr Jason Tong, were almost ready to put in an offer on a Housing Board point block flat in the Jalan Besar neighbourhood. Then a text message from a friend came to inform them of the availability of a walk-up apartment just a few streets away.

“I was very keen on walk-ups because we wanted a bigger space,” says the founder and creative director of interior design and architecture design company Laank. “So I think it took us less than 10 minutes after viewing the unit to make an offer.”

At that time, the 2½-storey penthouse apartment, which measures 2,000 sq ft and sits on the top floor of a low-rise 1960s building, was configured as two separate rental units in a split-level setting.

“As I am an interior designer, I quickly saw its potential and what could be done with this space. Because there were no structural columns in the middle, I could also see how to rework the existing area into many pockets of space to suit my and Jason’s very different personalities and interests,” she adds.

Ms Tan, 38, says she loves pottery, gardening and cooking, while her 43-year-old husband enjoys music, reading and skating.

What they both had in common, however, is their love of hosting and entertaining friends. This, Ms Tan says, made the design process more interesting, adding that they both wanted to “acknowledge the differences while still ensuring the design and design process were harmonious”.

As she was busy with other projects for various clients, she did not have much time to dwell on the design of her own home.

“We knew when we had to start the renovation process to fulfil a moving date. So what I did was to take two days of leave from work and just sat down to plan everything,” she says.

This design process proved to be most efficient because both of them had to be decisive about what they wanted for the home, which they share with their three cats, Socks, Judo and Sage.

For instance, Ms Tan had the final say for the kitchen, dining room, balcony and rooftop garden, while her husband took care of the music lounge.

“Jason is very chill about most things and what he wanted most was for things to be easy to clean,” she says. “Practicality and functionality were not difficult for me to plan.”

While many designers tend to adhere to a specific style, such as Japandi or mid-century modern, Ms Tan says her modus operandi was completely antithetical to this. She calls hers a “no design” approach. “Basically, we designed our space around how we live and how we envisioned our new chapter of life to be.”