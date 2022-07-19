Instagram will allow users to shop directly in chats

SAN FRANCISCO (REUTERS) - Instagram is getting a payment feature that will allow users to buy from small businesses through direct messages, parent company Meta Platforms said on Monday (July 18).

Users of the photo-sharing app need to message the business, add customisations if required and place the order in the chat, Meta said.

They will also be able to track the order and ask the business any follow-up questions in that same chat thread.

The feature furthers Meta's push to expand its e-commerce offerings.

Earlier in 2020, the social media giant launched Shops as a way for people to find and buy products on Facebook and Instagram.

Instagram's new feature will also allow the use of Meta's payment service Meta Pay to complete purchases, the company said.

