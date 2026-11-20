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Info-Tech Systems CEO gives $1 million to ST School Pocket Money Fund in fifth donation

Info-Tech Systems CEO Dilip Babu (left) hands over a mock cheque of $1 million to STSPMF secretary and ST executive editor Karamjit Kaur. This is his fifth personal donation, bringing his total to $2.45 million.

SINGAPORE - Info-Tech Systems chief executive Dilip Babu has donated $1 million to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), bringing his total personal contributions to the fund to $2.45 million.

The donation, his fifth and largest to the fund, was made at a mock cheque presentation at the Info-Tech Systems Integrators office in Bendemeer Road on Nov 20. Babu handed the cheque to STSPMF secretary Karamjit Kaur, who is also executive editor of The Straits Times.

The donation will support the fund’s mission of providing financial assistance to children and youths from lower-income families, helping them meet essential daily schooling expenses.

The latest gift builds on four earlier personal donations and reflects Babu’s belief that meaningful social impact requires sustained support.

Babu, who is also chief executive of job portal JobsLah.com, said he views education as an investment, and that financial circumstances should never prevent a child from receiving a quality education.

“Education has the power to change not just one person’s future, but the lives of generations to come,” he said. “Through this contribution, I hope to ease some of the financial pressures faced by students and their families, while also setting an example for my children that giving back to society is a responsibility we should carry forward.”

(From left) Info-Tech Systems CEO Dilip Babu, his wife, Ramya, children, Srinithi, Harini and Arjun with a token of appreciation from STSPMF secretary and ST executive editor Karamjit Kaur. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

He noted that having enough money for a meal or transport to school can make a meaningful difference in a student’s daily life.

He added that he hopes his contributions will encourage others to play a part in supporting the next generation.

His gift comes as the fund supports more students. The STSPMF supported about 11,000 students in 2026, up from 7,000 in 2024, after it widened its qualifying criteria to match those of the Ministry of Education’s Financial Assistance Scheme.

Started by ST in 2000 as a community project, the STSPMF provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school. Funds raised go towards pocket money disbursements and the social and educational development of the children and youths it supports.

The fund supports students from families with a per capita gross monthly household income of $1,000 or below.

Primary school pupils receive $65 a month and secondary school students $100, while those in the Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges and polytechnics receive $125.

Since its inception, the fund has helped children and youths in more than 230,000 cases and disbursed more than $110 million.