In Fine Spirits: Cocktails with local flavours at Smoke & Mirrors, new Rockpool Rum

This rooftop bar at National Gallery Singapore is a must-visit just for its stunning panoramic views of the city.
But Smoke & Mirrors, which snagged the 60th spot on the 2022 edition of Asia's Best Bars list, also whips up some mean cocktails.
