Immerse in Japan - like a local

Picture yourself somewhere in Japan, picking juicy persimmons off a tree in a green, leafy orchard.

In the distance is the cute farmhouse where you will soon be having a convivial farm-to-table dinner prepared by your host family.

The coronavirus pandemic has pretty much killed hit-and-run tourism. These days, it is all about experiencing a locale like a local. Through immersive travel, you linger longer and learn not just about other cultures, but also about yourself in the process.

With its timeless landscapes and Zen philosophy, Japan is the perfect place to do this. From a stay in a restored sake chamber to a language school, here are six offerings from the Japan National Tourism Organisation Singapore's first virtual Japan Fair, which is on till March 13.

1 ENISHI (Kakunodate town)

Great for: Animal lovers Nothing beats being welcomed by a pair of fluffy Akita-Inus.

These dogs, which are well-known thanks to Hachiko - which is honoured in Japan through books and films for his extraordinary loyalty to his owner - will be accompanying you at this minpaku (homestay), with two standard rooms and two tatami-style rooms.

Owner Yoshimi Azusa will tell you all about these dogs, including the laborious process in acquiring one (Akita-Inu owners need to take a mandatory course).

Interact with the dogs by following Ms Azusa on a dog walk to explore the town and the riverside. Info: enishimusubi.com

2 FARM INN SAKEKOSHIMAI (Odate city)

Great for: Farmstay fanatics Agrotourism is booming in Odate city, which is located in a region filled with bucolic farmlands and villages. Visitors can experience life on a farm in one of the many family-style accommodations.

This farm is one of the more well-known homestays in the area.

Whether it is helping out with farm chores, taking up Japanese calligraphy lessons, playing chef (learn to make a traditional rice skewer called a tanpo) or going for long walks in the countryside, there are plenty of activities for visitors.

They can also chill with some post-dinner entertainment before calling it a night in one of the traditional tatami-style rooms. Info: str.sg/wPEd

3 ORIYAMAKE (Kita-akita city)

Great for: Nature lovers The Matagis are an indigenous tribe of hunter-gatherers from the mountains of north Japan who have been around for 1,000 years. Their sustainable way of living is swiftly disappearing, however, and there are few practising Matagis left today.

Nestled within the foothills of Mount Moriyoshi, Oriyamake, is the home of Mr Oriyama, a proud descendant of the Matagi.

Apart from staying in a 70-year-old Japanese structure called a kominka, guests can experience life as a Matagi - by going canoeing, trekking, fishing or foraging.

While spring is good for nature-based excursions, winter is the best time to visit as the Matagis are winter hunters.

Hunt for wild rabbits, make butter mochi and cosy up by the irori, a sunken hearth found only in the most traditional of Japanese homes. Info: oriyamake.com

4 AKITA INAKA SCHOOL (Kosaka town)

Great for: Those who want to pick up a new language Located in a small town of about 5,000 people, this school is a language centre as well as a place for Japanophiles to immerse themselves in local culture. Each course takes about four weeks to complete.

When you are not learning conversational Japanese, you will be taking part in an activity or excursion. This includes enjoying a meal of nagashi somen, a summertime tradition; attending a class on Japanese manners; or joining one of the many festivals in the region.

Students live in a sharehouse, or communal quarters with their own kitchen, lounge and bathrooms. Expect takoyaki parties and cookouts in the evenings. Info: akitainakaschool.com

5 BED AND CRAFT (Inami town)

Great for: Craft enthusiasts With more than 200 artisans lining its main street and the smell of camphor wood in the air, the little town of Inami in central Japan has been called the country's best woodcarving destination.

There are six traditional dwellings owned by Bed And Craft, all of which have been restored by local artisans. Stay in a former home of a door carpenter or a sericulturist, a silkworm breeder and manufacturer of raw silk.

Visitors can attend programmes by master craftsmen; delve into Japanese urushi, or the art of lacquer-making; or join a bike tour to discover the sights - including the Zuisen-ji Temple, a huge, intricately wood-carved temple. Info: bedandcraft.com/home-en

6 KURABITO STAY (Saku City)

Great for: Sake fans Saku is home to 13 sake breweries that are all open to visitors, including one you can actually stay in.

Kurabito Stay is located within the Kitsukura Shuzo Sake Brewery, an establishment more than 300 years old. Here, visitors can play sake maker, or kurabito. Over three days and two nights, they can try their hand at producing sake - from steaming to pulling the rice into the koji room to preparing it for fermentation.

The programme includes workshops led by experts and plenty of opportunities for imbibing.

Guests will also be treated to a sake-pairing dinner and they will sleep in a hiroshiki, a large room where the kurabito would live during the winter. Info: kurabitostay.com/en

•The virtual Japan Fair is on till March 13. For free access to virtual tours and immersive events, go to str.sg/wPEW