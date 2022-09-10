Imagining a borderless future

TOKYO – Japan’s digital art collective teamLab has won a global following for its strikingly colourful installations, but founding member Takashi Kudo says the jury is still out as to whether its output can be considered art.
“If our work can change people’s way of thinking, maybe it can be called art. But now, we’re still in the process, and so honestly, we still don’t know whether our output is art or not,” he says.
“Maybe in 20 years, people who have visited our exhibitions find that something has affected them and they get inspired to create their own work or business.”
The 45-year-old was speaking to The Sunday Times in an exclusive interview on Aug 30, the eve of the closure of the teamLab Borderless museum in Tokyo’s Odaiba district.
The museum has shut along with other facilities in the Odaiba Palette Town area, including a giant Ferris wheel, an outlet mall and a live concert venue, to make way for a new redevelopment project led by carmaker Toyota.
teamLab Borderless will reopen next year at the ToranomonAzabudai Project, a sprawling new mixed-use development located 10 minutes by foot from Tokyo Tower.
The Odaiba museum which opened in June 2018 was teamLab’s first permanent facility, marking a major milestone for the art collective that started as a five-person outfit in 2001.
teamLab holds the Guinness World Record for the most number of visitors to a museum by a single creator in one calendar year, with 2.2 million visitors in 2019, edging out the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, which welcomed 2.13 million visitors in the same year.
What teamLab had hoped to create at its museum was an immersive and participatory experience, Mr Kudo says, appearing wistful as he looked back at some of the highlights from the last four years.
Among these memories, he says, was a visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in May. Mr Lee not only took photographs and videos for his social media channels, but also engaged in their conversations about art, science and the future.
“Honestly, it’s just very sad. I still cannot believe that in a couple of months, there will be nothing here,” Mr Kudo says. “But at the same time, we are very appreciative of everyone who has visited and supported us over the years.”
A borderless world
teamLab Borderless upended the idea of a conventional museum, with no fixed routes for visitors to follow nor descriptions of the work on the walls that served as a giant canvas.
Rather, the creators hoped that visitors could lose themselves in the vast – “bigger is better” – two-storey space over 10,000 sq m as they interacted with the digital art installations that used mirrors, sounds, lights and colours to capture the imagination of visitors.
Among other things, animals on the walls could react to touch, while flower displays changed by the season. The digital artwork also transcended physical boundaries by moving between rooms.
That the artwork was driven by artificial intelligence meant that even the creators themselves were sometimes surprised by how the computer program responded, says Mr Kudo, who also acts as the global brand director.
The new museum will be “even more borderless”, with teamLab continuing to blur the boundaries between the installations and visitors, he promises.
The idea of removing borders and growing connections is especially pertinent, given that barriers were erected during the Covid-19 pandemic – whether in the form of border restrictions or social distancing.
“We see how the borderless experience can foster imagination and create more energy,” Mr Kudo says. “We want to keep on going and we want to continue to inspire.”
Visitor surveys yielded a surprising result: Japanese nationals accounted for half the visitors, while foreigners comprised the other half. And one in two of these foreigners stated that their primary reason to visit Japan was to go to the teamLab Borderless museum.
Numerous celebrities have also visited the museum, including Canadian singer Justin Bieber, American actor Brad Pitt and American rapper Kendrick Lamar.
Mr Kudo confesses to feeling hurt when he sees comments from detractors who dismiss teamLab’s work as “stupid entertainment” that is popular only because it suits the Instagram age.
“I know some people may not understand our message or philosophy or our concept,” he says.
“But instead of focusing too much on the negatives, I prefer to spend time trying to convey our vision. We’re human and words injure us, but all creators and artists have the same problems.”
Origin story
The teamLab art collective has grown to about 1,000 people today, with an array of professions among their ranks, including software and hardware engineers, mathematicians, architects, data scientists, programmers, computer graphics animators, designers and even horticulturalists.
Mr Kudo, whose background is in philosophy, says the group was struggling in its early years until it got its big break at the Singapore Biennale in 2013.
The biennale’s theme was If The World Changed, and teamLab’s artwork – prescient of the Borderless museum – was titled Peace Can Be Realised Even Without Order.
“Before that, almost nobody knew us, not even in Japan, let alone around the world,” he says, expressing gratitude to Singapore for “taking a chance on what was an unknown art group”.
“We could not even explain our work in words, we could not show KPIs (key performance indicators) or numbers, it was not a normal exhibition. But Singapore trusted us and what we wanted to do.”
It was only after the biennale that teamLab’s trajectory took off, being approached by global art curators and galleries.
In 2016, teamLab began to conceptualise its first permanent exhibition space with urban landscape developer Mori Building, which managed the Odaiba site.
“The same thing happened – at the time, it was completely weird. We wanted everything digital, the artworks not fixed in one place and able to communicate with one another and move around, there was no map, no description. It was a crazy idea,” Mr Kudo says.
“Nobody understood and nobody – not even us – had the right answer. We had no confidence, we did not expect people to accept us. Maybe the project would fail, we did not know. But we decided to challenge ourselves as we never knew what was going to happen.”
Even today, teamLab’s affinity with Singapore continues. It has permanent exhibitions at the ArtScience Museum, Marina Bay Sands; and National Museum of Singapore. New displays are being planned, although Mr Kudo is unable to say more due to non-disclosure agreements.
What is art?
What has changed since teamLab Borderless opened in 2018, Mr Kudo says, is that the collective now has a lot more confidence as creators.
Rather than second-guessing themselves over whether something is “too much” or “too far” as they used to, Mr Kudo says the curiosity, imagination and creativity of the group’s members now have no bounds.
He adds that there are parallels with Mori Building’s aspiration for a borderless and seamless future, hence the continuity in their working relationship. Mori Building is behind the upcoming Toranomon-Azabudai Project that costs 580 billion yen (S$5.8 billion).
Located on 8.1ha of land, the project that is set to be completed next year will be a mixed-use facility with lush greenery, and envisions a “Modern Urban Village” with residences, offices, shops, restaurants, vegetable gardens, cultural facilities and fitness clubs. There will also be a school, a hotel and a hospital on site.
All electricity in the neighbourhood will be from renewable sources.
The goal is to create an “urban environment where diverse aspects of human life, including working, living, relaxing, congregating, learning and recreation, will be connected seamlessly”, says a Mori Building spokesman. It is expected to host 20,000 employees and 3,500 residents and welcome 25 to 35 million domestic and foreign visitors annually.
Mr Kudo says teamLab will continue to challenge the idea of a “borderless world”.
In February, the art collective unveiled its first non-fungible token artwork, titled Matter Is Void, that questions the idea of ownership in a Web 3.0 world.
“What is art? What is design? What is logic? I believe design and logic are the answers to the question that is art. But this answer changes when society goes through a major revolution. We see this in history: the right answer in the 18th century is not the right answer in the 19th century,” Mr Kudo says.
“This is why art is needed, as it is something that leads people to the intellect to find the answers for a positive future, to help people realise their own relationship with the world.”
And art gives him hope for a brighter future for his two sons, aged eight and three.
“I feel like this is my purpose, to create a positive legacy for future generations.”