Imagining a borderless future

TOKYO – Japan’s digital art collective teamLab has won a global following for its strikingly colourful installations, but founding member Takashi Kudo says the jury is still out as to whether its output can be considered art.

“If our work can change people’s way of thinking, maybe it can be called art. But now, we’re still in the process, and so honestly, we still don’t know whether our output is art or not,” he says.

“Maybe in 20 years, people who have visited our exhibitions find that something has affected them and they get inspired to create their own work or business.”

The 45-year-old was speaking to The Sunday Times in an exclusive interview on Aug 30, the eve of the closure of the teamLab Borderless museum in Tokyo’s Odaiba district.

The museum has shut along with other facilities in the Odaiba Palette Town area, including a giant Ferris wheel, an outlet mall and a live concert venue, to make way for a new redevelopment project led by carmaker Toyota.

teamLab Borderless will reopen next year at the ToranomonAzabudai Project, a sprawling new mixed-use development located 10 minutes by foot from Tokyo Tower.

The Odaiba museum which opened in June 2018 was teamLab’s first permanent facility, marking a major milestone for the art collective that started as a five-person outfit in 2001.

teamLab holds the Guinness World Record for the most number of visitors to a museum by a single creator in one calendar year, with 2.2 million visitors in 2019, edging out the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, which welcomed 2.13 million visitors in the same year.

What teamLab had hoped to create at its museum was an immersive and participatory experience, Mr Kudo says, appearing wistful as he looked back at some of the highlights from the last four years.

Among these memories, he says, was a visit by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in May. Mr Lee not only took photographs and videos for his social media channels, but also engaged in their conversations about art, science and the future.

“Honestly, it’s just very sad. I still cannot believe that in a couple of months, there will be nothing here,” Mr Kudo says. “But at the same time, we are very appreciative of everyone who has visited and supported us over the years.”

A borderless world

teamLab Borderless upended the idea of a conventional museum, with no fixed routes for visitors to follow nor descriptions of the work on the walls that served as a giant canvas.

Rather, the creators hoped that visitors could lose themselves in the vast – “bigger is better” – two-storey space over 10,000 sq m as they interacted with the digital art installations that used mirrors, sounds, lights and colours to capture the imagination of visitors.