'I'm not a cat whisperer'

In the open space between carparks C4 and D1 at East Coast Park, an adorable sight greets visitors every Saturday evening.

Amid tents and picnic mats are many cats. Some are leashed, padding beside their owners, while others, less cooperative, loaf on the ground and do not budge.

More often than not, the cats roam free, receiving pets and chin rubs from surrounding admirers.

At the centre of this weekly gathering of cats and their owners is Mr Khairizal Mohd Said, a man who has been dubbed "the cat whisperer", though he himself eschews that name.

Many cat owners come to seek advice from the 54-year-old, who is better known as "Eddie Riz", for feline issues that range from nipping to socialising with other cats.

Mr Khairizal, who is currently unemployed, has been training his own cats for decades.

"The first cat I trained was a street cat. Before I got married, my family was very strict. I had to come home before 10pm. So I taught my cat to take the key from the table and push it under the door for me," he recalls.

A former trainer at Jurong Bird Park, Mr Khairizal begins training his cats as early as six months old, teaching them to go for walks, climb trees and even swim.

Previously, he helped train cats for friends and family only. But it was the familiar sight of his Exotic Persian cat Bumblebee, obediently trotting through East Coast Park, that propelled him to social media fame.

His TikTok account Myloverlycats has had an uptick in followers, jumping from 5,000 last year to more than 13,000 last month.

Since July last year, his impromptu cat-training spot in East Coast Park has become a gathering place for cat owners.