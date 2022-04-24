'I'm not a cat whisperer'

In the open space between carparks C4 and D1 at East Coast Park, an adorable sight greets visitors every Saturday evening.
Amid tents and picnic mats are many cats. Some are leashed, padding beside their owners, while others, less cooperative, loaf on the ground and do not budge.
More often than not, the cats roam free, receiving pets and chin rubs from surrounding admirers.
At the centre of this weekly gathering of cats and their owners is Mr Khairizal Mohd Said, a man who has been dubbed "the cat whisperer", though he himself eschews that name.
Many cat owners come to seek advice from the 54-year-old, who is better known as "Eddie Riz", for feline issues that range from nipping to socialising with other cats.
Mr Khairizal, who is currently unemployed, has been training his own cats for decades.
"The first cat I trained was a street cat. Before I got married, my family was very strict. I had to come home before 10pm. So I taught my cat to take the key from the table and push it under the door for me," he recalls.
A former trainer at Jurong Bird Park, Mr Khairizal begins training his cats as early as six months old, teaching them to go for walks, climb trees and even swim.
Previously, he helped train cats for friends and family only. But it was the familiar sight of his Exotic Persian cat Bumblebee, obediently trotting through East Coast Park, that propelled him to social media fame.
His TikTok account Myloverlycats has had an uptick in followers, jumping from 5,000 last year to more than 13,000 last month.
Since July last year, his impromptu cat-training spot in East Coast Park has become a gathering place for cat owners.
Between 5 and 9pm, the entire field is filled with cats and people, which Mr Khairizal estimates to be about 50 people at one time.
He regards his cats - he has eight at present, all gifted, adopted or rescued - as part of his family. They live with him, his wife, who is a part-time domestic helper, and their two children aged 21 and 27 in a Housing Board flat in Marine Terrace.
He urges owners to sterilise their felines if they are not licensed to breed them, handle them with love and, above all, never abandon them. "Please take care of your cat. Treat your cat like your family. If you can discipline your children, why can't you train your cat?" he asks.
Though he sometimes stays at the park till 11pm helping other cat owners, Mr Khairizal does not accept payment for his advice.
"I'm not a professional, I'm not a doctor, I'm not a cat whisperer. I'm a normal person, I have knowledge about cats and animals, and I share the knowledge," he says.
According to the Animals & Veterinary Service Singapore, to be considered an expert or professional in animal care, individuals should have a degree or diploma in veterinary science.
Other cat experts in Singapore advise against walking the felines outside.
Ms Shelby Doshi, 37, founder of The Cat Whisperer Singapore, which offers cat-sitting and consultation services, feels that indoor stimulation like scratching posts and toys are sufficient for cats.
"I do not recommend walking cats outdoors in Singapore because we aren't a very animal-centric society," she says.
She adds that cats may enter the "fight or flight" mode if stressed, but also acknowledges that the temperaments of the cats play a huge role in their cooperation.
For many, however, the East Coast Park gatherings have helped bring the local cat-loving community together, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
At a gathering attended by The Sunday Times last month, Mr Khairizal walked around and answered questions from various parties, while other cat owners shared with one another their tips on cat care.
Property agent Othman Shah, 69, a friend of Mr Khairizal's who has become the weekly gathering's unofficial spokesman, says: "We had our routines disrupted because of Covid-19. So how do we occupy ourselves? On Saturdays, we gather here."
He adds that those at the gatherings are of many races - Malay, Indian and Chinese - and there are even visitors from Thailand and Taiwan. "This is true racial harmony."
Doctor Juliana Bahadin, 48, is a regular at the gatherings with her cat and "emotional support animal" Nova, a short-haired breed.
She says: "We are all like one big family. People bring their mats, they bring food, they bring their families and cats, and you have Eddie the cat whisperer sharing his wisdom. You can really feel the generosity and the kampung spirit."