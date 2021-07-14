Iconic musicals get loving send-up

In Schmigadoon!, a parody of iconic musicals, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key play a couple who discover a magical town where everyone is living in a 1940s musical – and that they cannot leave.

But the cast and creators say the series – which premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, and stars Tony Award winners Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short – will celebrate musicals, even as it gently criticises and pokes fun at them.

The title is a play on the name of the 1947 Broadway production of Brigadoon.

But at a virtual press event, creators Cinco Paul, 57, and Ken Daurio, 49, say one does not have to be a fan of classic musicals to enjoy the show.

Says Paul: “The title encapsulates that it’s a parody and that it’s this funny look at musicals.

“I think the show will work really well for people who are familiar with Oklahoma, Carousel, The Sound Of Music and all those classic musicals. But it’ll work just as well for people who don’t know those musicals, because it’s an introduction.”

That said, the production values were made with connoisseurs in mind.

“The show is demanding. We wanted people to sing and dance live on the set, and so we really wanted to get a wide variety of real musical-theatre talent,” says Paul, with whom Daurio wrote the animated films Despicable Me (2010) and The Secret Life Of Pets (2016).

Director Barry Sonnenfeld says this is one reason they ended up casting four Tony Award winners, but added that the rest of the cast was up to the task as well.

“We were incredibly lucky how amazingly everyone was able to sing and dance. A lot of them had training but a lot hadn’t.

“And there’s a whole tone to the show which is both real but also very theatrical. So, the acting had to be both theatrical and real, and we were very lucky everyone was able to pull that off,” says the 68-year-old, who directed the Men In Black trilogy (1997 to 2012).

And while Key, 50, is better known as a comedic actor, he too has considerable vocal talents.;

His character is reluctant to sing at first, though, much to the actor’s chagrin.

Paul says: “He has a great voice and we were constantly telling him to hold back. He just wanted to burst into song constantly and we just said, ‘Keegan, no. It’s not time.’”

Key adds: “I was like, ‘Now, Barry? Can I sing now?’” He is the creator of the comedy sketch show Key & Peele (2012 to 2015) and was a voice actor in Disney’s animated movie The Lion King (2019).

But while the show references movie and stage musicals from the 1940s, it also subtly critiques how white their casts were by having a more ethnically diverse town.

This is part of the fantastical element of the story, Key says. “There is this mystical overtone. The people who live in this town just happen to be of different racial backgrounds and exist there in a certain amount of harmony.”

And, while some might see this as parody, the actor prefers to think of it as homage – “a deconstruction of the musical, while we’re also respecting the musical”.

It was a deliberate creative choice, Paul says: “It was always very important to us that our ensemble didn’t look like the ensembles in those movies, that it looked like America today.”

He adds: “In many ways, I think the town of Schmigadoon is an aspirational place. It’s a place we wish we were living in.

“We’re using this as an opportunity to sort of comment on things that were maybe problematic and go, ‘Here, let’s make them better.’”

• Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday.