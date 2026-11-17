‘I was a ghost in my own life’: Caregiver’s memoir of burnout aims to help others
- Eric Lim became his father’s main caregiver after the older man suffered strokes and developed vascular dementia.
- He spent nearly six years bathing, feeding and supporting his father at home.
- His memoir, Nurturing The Nurturer, shares his burnout and offers practical help for caregivers. It stresses mindfulness, sleep, asking for help and self-forgiveness.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – At 24, Eric Lim became his father David’s main caregiver after the older man had the first of several strokes in October 2013.
David later developed vascular dementia and, over time, lost the ability to move and live independently, as well as to communicate.