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‘I was a ghost in my own life’: Caregiver’s memoir of burnout aims to help others

Eric Lim, 37, writes about the mental and physical toll of caregiving in Nurturing The Nurturer.

SINGAPORE – At 24, Eric Lim became his father David’s main caregiver after the older man had the first of several strokes in October 2013.

David later developed vascular dementia and, over time, lost the ability to move and live independently, as well as to communicate.