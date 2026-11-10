‘I had to carry spare clothes in case the cysts burst’: Why one woman chose labial surgery
- Tan Xin Ning, 26, had enlarged labia from her teens, causing chafing and cysts. She feared her conservative parents would mistakenly think she was sexually active.
- Her symptoms worsened with sport and work. She carried spare clothes in case the cysts burst, then had day surgery for labiaplasty in 2025.
- Doctors say labial hypertrophy is common and there is no single “normal” look. Surgery is advised when symptoms affect daily life, not for appearance alone.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – When Tan Xin Ning first noticed changes to her labia at 14 or 15, she was afraid to tell her conservative parents, fearing they might incorrectly assume she was sexually active.
The 26-year-old physiotherapist, who was active in sports, noticed that her inner labia, which had previously been tucked away and lighter in colour, were growing longer and darker.