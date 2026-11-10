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‘I had to carry spare clothes in case the cysts burst’: Why one woman chose labial surgery

Tan Xin Ning dealt with years of discomfort before seeking help for labial hypertrophy.

SINGAPORE – When Tan Xin Ning first noticed changes to her labia at 14 or 15, she was afraid to tell her conservative parents, fearing they might incorrectly assume she was sexually active.

The 26-year-old physiotherapist, who was active in sports, noticed that her inner labia, which had previously been tucked away and lighter in colour, were growing longer and darker.