From frontline worker to children’s storyteller: How this retired nurse is pursuing her childhood dreams

Do you know the fable of the Little Red Hen?

When Madam Millie Tan tells the story to children at Pasir Ris Public Library, she whips out a stuffed version of the diligent fowl – one she knitted herself, using a pattern taken from a book she had borrowed from the very same library – to make the tale come alive.

The cuddly chicken is just one of a treasure trove of props that the 66-year-old retiree takes to her monthly storytelling sessions as a volunteer at the National Library Board (NLB).

Her storytelling inventory, stashed in her four-room flat, includes a black paper bird, paintings of peacocks, little creatures, statues and buildings, and two little dolls whose outfits she modified to match the Thumbelina fairy tale.

“Props are important because children cannot stay still for long,” she says. “You need something to entice them.”

A former operating theatre nurse, Madam Tan began her search for a retirement pastime when she entered her 50s. “When we work, we have friends, achievements, self-esteem – but once you retire, all this is disrupted,” she says. “I [wanted to] still find meaning and purpose in life.”

The enterprising mother of two – her sons are aged 35 and 36 – sought a role where she could still interact with and serve the community. Initially, she applied to pursue a counselling diploma at a private university. But while studying there, she saw a coursemate demonstrate the craft of storytelling at a class sharing and became enthralled with it.