Clocking 10,000 steps to chair Zumba: Even glaucoma can’t stop 77-year-old from staying active

When Mr Raymond Chandran was diagnosed with glaucoma 14 years ago, he did not let it put a stop to his active lifestyle.
The retiree, who worked with an engineering company for 32 years and later as a Workplace Safety and Health Council trainer for seven years, would often play badminton with his wife, and football with friends.
However, as his eyesight deteriorated due to glaucoma, he had to stop his hobbies. He recalls feeling sad, disappointed and frustrated because sports had always been such a big part of his life.
He soon adapted by exploring exercises and activities that did not require perfect vision, and this gave him the chance to discover new hobbies.
Mr Chandran, who was 63 at the time of his diagnosis, underwent three surgical treatments and has since been required to apply eye drops five times every day to reduce pressure in his eyes.
While his eyesight has declined and he walks more slowly now, the 77-year-old still makes it a point to do brisk walking from his home in the West Coast area to Clementi Stadium or Clementi Central thrice a week. This routine lets him clock 10,000 steps each time.
His advice to other seniors who wish to keep active, even those with worsening vision: “Be bold, firm and positive, and never give up.”
For him, it’s all about finding the right activities and exercises, regardless of one’s age or health situation. Not only does it help him stay physically fit, it also keeps him socially connected with the community.
“When I go to the stadium, I meet new friends to walk with. After that, we go for coffee and light snacks together,” he shares, adding that an activity as simple as walking helps him widen his social circle.
About two years ago, he signed up with SASCO@WestCoast Active Ageing Centre where he learnt to do band exercises and chair Zumba. The latter is suitable for just about anyone as it involves fun dance moves done entirely from a seat, and is gentle and slow-paced enough for seniors or people with mobility issues.
Every Saturday, Mr Chandran also goes to a block near his flat to take part in lower-intensity Zumba Gold classes organised by the Health Promotion Board.
Even when he was busy in his younger years, he did not let anything hinder him from keeping an active lifestyle.
He recalls having to be posted overseas to countries such as Bahrain, Uganda and Indonesia for work, but he did not take this as an excuse to cut down on his physical activities. Mr Chandran would often visit places of attraction and climb mountains such as Mount Bromo in East Java.
Fit in every little way
These days, the typical routine of the father-of-two begins with him doing simple stretches when he wakes up and taking a 25-minute stroll to the nearby supermarkets after breakfast to shop for groceries and catch up with friends.
He skips afternoon naps and supper so that he can sleep by 10pm every night and wake up at 6.30am to start a new fulfilling day again.
As he is on medication for his high blood pressure, he sees the doctor once every six months but makes it a point to jot down his blood pressure and glucose readings in a notebook to keep track of his health.
His family also serves as inspiration for him to keep fit. His wife, who is 65 and runs a beauty salon, goes for walks at the West Coast Park thrice a week. His 47-year-old son works as a personal fitness trainer and keeps an eye on Mr Chandran’s exercise routine and diet, advising him on the exercises that are most ideal for his age group.
“I knew that one day, I would be getting older but I don’t worry much as I have always been active. If you exercise, you have less to worry about,” says Mr Chandran.
More than being physically active, he also believes that staying connected with the community and your loved ones is beneficial for his well-being.
His advice to fellow seniors: “You have to keep yourself occupied by meeting friends for food and chats.”
Embracing active ageing
To encourage Singaporeans to stay healthy, both physically and mentally, and to age confidently, the Ministerial Committee's 2023 Action Plan for Successful Ageing redefines ageing through the “I Feel Young SG” campaign. The Action Plan inspires and encourages citizens to remain active across three themes:
- Care: Empowering seniors to proactively manage their physical and mental well-being through preventive healthcare, active ageing programmes and care services.
- Contribution: Encouraging seniors to continue sharing their knowledge and expertise, fostering an engaged community.
- Connectedness: Supporting seniors in staying connected with loved ones, friends and society.
For more inspiring stories on ageing, follow @ifeelyoungsg on Instagram and I Feel Young SG on Facebook.
This series is an initiative under the 2023 Action Plan for Successful Ageing.
