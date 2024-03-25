Clocking 10,000 steps to chair Zumba: Even glaucoma can’t stop 77-year-old from staying active

When Mr Raymond Chandran was diagnosed with glaucoma 14 years ago, he did not let it put a stop to his active lifestyle.

The retiree, who worked with an engineering company for 32 years and later as a Workplace Safety and Health Council trainer for seven years, would often play badminton with his wife, and football with friends.

However, as his eyesight deteriorated due to glaucoma, he had to stop his hobbies. He recalls feeling sad, disappointed and frustrated because sports had always been such a big part of his life.

He soon adapted by exploring exercises and activities that did not require perfect vision, and this gave him the chance to discover new hobbies.

Mr Chandran, who was 63 at the time of his diagnosis, underwent three surgical treatments and has since been required to apply eye drops five times every day to reduce pressure in his eyes.

While his eyesight has declined and he walks more slowly now, the 77-year-old still makes it a point to do brisk walking from his home in the West Coast area to Clementi Stadium or Clementi Central thrice a week. This routine lets him clock 10,000 steps each time.

His advice to other seniors who wish to keep active, even those with worsening vision: “Be bold, firm and positive, and never give up.”

For him, it’s all about finding the right activities and exercises, regardless of one’s age or health situation. Not only does it help him stay physically fit, it also keeps him socially connected with the community.

“When I go to the stadium, I meet new friends to walk with. After that, we go for coffee and light snacks together,” he shares, adding that an activity as simple as walking helps him widen his social circle.

About two years ago, he signed up with SASCO@WestCoast Active Ageing Centre where he learnt to do band exercises and chair Zumba. The latter is suitable for just about anyone as it involves fun dance moves done entirely from a seat, and is gentle and slow-paced enough for seniors or people with mobility issues.

Every Saturday, Mr Chandran also goes to a block near his flat to take part in lower-intensity Zumba Gold classes organised by the Health Promotion Board.

Even when he was busy in his younger years, he did not let anything hinder him from keeping an active lifestyle.

He recalls having to be posted overseas to countries such as Bahrain, Uganda and Indonesia for work, but he did not take this as an excuse to cut down on his physical activities. Mr Chandran would often visit places of attraction and climb mountains such as Mount Bromo in East Java.

Fit in every little way

These days, the typical routine of the father-of-two begins with him doing simple stretches when he wakes up and taking a 25-minute stroll to the nearby supermarkets after breakfast to shop for groceries and catch up with friends.