I am beautiful, no matter what they say

As the body positivity movement spreads around the world, four women here share how they have learnt to love their bodies amid a culture of fat-shaming

As a make-up artist, Ms Mary Victor uses her skills to help others feel good about themselves and their appearance.
ST PHOTO: YONG LI XUAN
Published: 
1 hour ago
The body positivity movement is growing in Singapore, inspired by the likes of plus-size celebrities such as global music superstar Lizzo as well as local activists.

Body positivity, a social media buzzword in recent times, encourages attitudes of affirmation and acceptance towards one's body, especially if it is plus-size.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on March 28, 2021, with the headline 'I am beautiful, no matter what they say'. Subscribe
