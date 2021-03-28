For Subscribers
I am beautiful, no matter what they say
As the body positivity movement spreads around the world, four women here share how they have learnt to love their bodies amid a culture of fat-shaming
The body positivity movement is growing in Singapore, inspired by the likes of plus-size celebrities such as global music superstar Lizzo as well as local activists.
Body positivity, a social media buzzword in recent times, encourages attitudes of affirmation and acceptance towards one's body, especially if it is plus-size.
Topics: