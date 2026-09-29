Hypnotherapy is praised by celebrities. Does it work?

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NEW YORK – When Pamela Lopez retired in 2025, she had a difficult time adjusting to the quiet after the chime of Slack notifications had ceased. She was finally able to travel and spend more time with ageing parents, her adult son and her friends.

“But I kept thinking, I don’t know what my purpose is if I’m not working for someone else,” said Lopez, 62, who lives in Seattle.