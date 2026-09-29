Hypnotherapy is praised by celebrities. Does it work?
Lauren Mechling
- Hypnotherapy is gaining popularity as a wellness practice, praised by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon for managing fears and providing self-soothing tools.
- Studies show hypnotherapy can reduce pain by 73% and postmenopausal hot flashes by 60.9%, but it requires willingness and openness to be effective.
- The mental health crisis and telehealth growth have boosted hypnotherapy demand, with more therapists training and spas offering specialised hypnotherapy sessions for mental and physical well-being.
AI generated
NEW YORK – When Pamela Lopez retired in 2025, she had a difficult time adjusting to the quiet after the chime of Slack notifications had ceased. She was finally able to travel and spend more time with ageing parents, her adult son and her friends.
“But I kept thinking, I don’t know what my purpose is if I’m not working for someone else,” said Lopez, 62, who lives in Seattle.