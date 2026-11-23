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Make use of the ongoing sale to get your holiday shopping out of the way

The Amazon Black Friday sale runs from now until Nov 30, 2026.

Christmas is a magical time of the year. Buying a large number of gifts for people you care about while staying under a budget is less magical. Don’t panic, because the Amazon Black Friday sale is on. You can shop great deals from the Amazon Black Friday sale 2026 that doubles as thoughtful gifts, as the Yuletide season nears.

Whether it’s for a friend, neighbour, coworker, a young relative, or even a loved one, this budget-friendly selection under $50 can help you knock a few presents off the list, if it doesn’t at least get your gift-giving braincells going. Secret Santa at your workplace doesn’t have to feel like a chore either.

If you’re not sure what to buy, buy an Amazon eGift card first, and you can figure it out later. As part of the Amazon Black Friday sale, the first 1,500 Amazon.sg customers can enjoy an additional $15 promo credit for every $220 spent on a gift card.

Collect your exclusive Amazon Black Friday promo code Get an extra $5 off your order when you spend $50 on Amazon.sg. Limited codes available. Code is valid from now until Nov 30. Collect code here

Best Christmas gifts under $50 to shop: Amazon Black Friday sale

The Amazon Black Friday sale runs from Nov 19 to 30, 2026. While the items on this list are Black Friday deals, know that offers move quickly and may sell out.

If you spot a full-priced item you like, you can still save by claiming Amazon Black Friday flash coupons that released daily throughout the sale. These coupons can knock up to $60 off (with minimum spend) your total bill and are released at 12am, 12pm, and 6pm.

Quick picks: Christmas gifts under $50

Star Wars Lightsaber Wall Light, $39.60

Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Add some Star Wars flair to your room with this battery-powered wall light that plays classic lightsaber sound effects. It also casts a subtle red glow, making it a great nightlight if you’re trying to avoid blue light before bed.

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8Bitdo Ultimate 2C Wireless Controller for Switch/Switch 2, $36.30

Original price: $44.71 (19 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Already got them a Switch last Christmas? Then gift them wireless controllers this Christmas. Designed for gamers, it features high-precision hall effect joysticks and triggers and remappable bumpers. It’s a solid gift for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming setup.

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Owala FreeSip Water Bottle, $32.21

Original price: $42.11 (24 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Having multiple water bottles always come in handy. If you want to encourage your loved one to drink more water, get them this stainless steel insulated water bottle from Owala that can keep drinks cool for 24 hours and hold up to 680ml.

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CMF BY Nothing Buds 2, $44.51

Original price: $55.36 (20 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

This pair of noise-cancelling wireless earbuds offers up to 55 hours of battery life. They are water- and dust-resistant too.

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10-piece Japanese Matcha Set, $33.29

Original price: $42.69 (22 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

If you know someone who drinks more matcha than they drink plain water, you could either buy them matcha powder or a nice matcha preparation kit, like this one, for their daily dose of green. This sits well within budget and has all the essential tools for basic prep in one complete package.

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Hario V60 Coffee Dripper Set (700ml), $39.54

Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

For the coffee fiends in your life. Simply pour hot water over the ground coffee sitting on the filter, and enjoy. The 700ml pot is made of heat-resistant borosilicate glass that is microwaveable.

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Accutime Bluey Kids Smart Watch, $29

Original price: $43.50 (33 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Got a little niece or nephew? Gift them this Bluey smartwatch that is made for creative play and learning. Through the 1.5-inch screen, they can toggle between games, a camera and an audio recorder, which will surely keep them entertained for hours.

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Fujifilm QuickSnap Flash 400 Disposable Camera, $21.72

Original price: $32.23 (33 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Go analog and capture candid memories with this compact 35mm disposable film camera. It features a built-in flash with a 3m range and comes loaded with 27 shots of ISO 400 colour negative film. Once the roll is finished, get the photos developed and look through them together for a fun bonding activity.

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Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2, $18.79

Original price: $29 (35 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Nostalgic 90s tech meets a galaxy far, far away in the Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi. Care for R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean. There are seven unlockable mini-games and 19 skills to learn.

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MOLTON BROWN Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver Bath & Shower Gel, $31.95

Original price: $51.12 (38 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Body wash might sound like a cliché gift, but we promise this is soap people actually want. This 300ml bath and shower gel from Molton Brown elevates everyday showers into a genuinely luxurious ritual.

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All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

This story was adapted from HardwareZone.