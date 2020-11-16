Hunt for truffles

TRUFFLE TREK: Truffle hunter Carlo Marenda and his dog Buc walking through the Langhe countryside as they searched for white truffles in Roddi near Alba, northwestern Italy, earlier this month. Despite new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, truffle hunters are allowed to search for the prized fungus in the countryside in Italy.

WHITE GOLD: The search for truffles takes Mr Marenda and Buc through forested areas, looking at patches on the ground for the expensive delicacy, and finding one eventually.