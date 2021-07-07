Hunker down in bunker

A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things. Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels. Built at a depth of 43m (above), the bunker was a facility of the Cold War period and used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until 2005. In 2018, it was converted into a museum.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE