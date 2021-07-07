Hunker down in bunker

(Clockwise from top, far left) A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things. Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels. Built
A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things. Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels. Built at a depth of 43m (above), the bunker was a facility of the Cold War period and used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until 2005. In 2018, it was converted into a museum.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Clockwise from top, far left) A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things. Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels. Built
(Above) A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things. Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels. Built at a depth of 43m, the bunker was a facility of the Cold War period and used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until 2005. In 2018, it was converted into a museum.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Clockwise from top, far left) A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things. Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels. Built
A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things (above). Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels. Built at a depth of 43m, the bunker was a facility of the Cold War period and used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until 2005. In 2018, it was converted into a museum.`PHOTO: EPA-EFE
(Clockwise from top, far left) A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things. Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels. Built
A nondescript building is the entrance to the museum and nuclear defence Bunker 703 in Moscow, which displays gas masks and protective gear, among other things. Visitors can also check out its underground tunnels (above). Built at a depth of 43m, the bunker was a facility of the Cold War period and used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until 2005. In 2018, it was converted into a museum.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published: 
36 min ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 07, 2021, with the headline 'Hunker down in bunker'. Subscribe
Topics: 