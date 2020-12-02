Hummingbird haven

FOR THE BIRDS: Hummingbirds photographed on a bird- watching trail at Monserrate mountain in Bogota, the capital of Colombia. The country has the largest bird diversity in the world and is home to more than 1,900 species. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
