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How WeRateDogs is fighting AI slop, one perfect puppy at a time

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Matt Nelson, the creator of WeRateDogs, with his dog, Javier, at home in North Hollywood, California, Sept 2. Nelson built an internet empire based on jokes he wrote at 18. Now he is trying to stem the tide of fake dogs taking over dog lovers feeds.

Nelson’s company, WeRateDogs, is one of social media’s most successful dog-centric accounts, with some 20 million followers across X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

PHOTO: MARK ABRAMSON/NYTIMES

Sarah Lyall

  • WeRateDogs grew from a 2015 joke into a huge dog account with 20 million followers, merch, a podcast and a charity that has raised nearly US$5 million in 2026.
  • Matt Nelson says the account will not use AI. He sees fake dog videos as harmful and says real dogs create a unique human bond.
  • The team checks every post for real animals, rights and safety. Its charity, the 15/10 Foundation, has raised about US$14 million since 2021 and helped thousands of dogs.

AI generated

LOS ANGELES – Matt Nelson was not looking for fame, exactly, when he rated his first dog on Twitter in 2015. He just thought it would be funny to post a Yelp-style critique of a friend’s shepherd mix lounging on the stairs: “8/10 would pet,” he wrote in the caption.

Now he presides over a social media juggernaut.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.