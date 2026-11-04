How WeRateDogs is fighting AI slop, one perfect puppy at a time

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Nelson’s company, WeRateDogs, is one of social media’s most successful dog-centric accounts, with some 20 million followers across X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

LOS ANGELES – Matt Nelson was not looking for fame, exactly, when he rated his first dog on Twitter in 2015. He just thought it would be funny to post a Yelp-style critique of a friend’s shepherd mix lounging on the stairs: “8/10 would pet,” he wrote in the caption.

Now he presides over a social media juggernaut.