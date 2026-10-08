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The event will be held on Oct 29, 2027.

About the event

Date: Oct 29, 2026 (Thursday), 7pm-8.30pm

Location: Central Library at the National Library Building - Programme Room 1 & 2 (Basement 1)

Topic: How we stay on top of the news - Four ST content creators on their love for reading

Moderator: Clement Yong, Correspondent, The Straits Times

Speakers: Wong Yang, Journalist, The Straits Times; Natasha Zachariah, Senior Correspondent, The Straits Times; Farzanah Friday, Executive Producer, The Straits Times; See Kai Wen, Video Journalist, The Straits Times

Register here.