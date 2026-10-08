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How we stay on top of the news: Four ST content creators on their love for reading

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The event will be held on Oct 29, 2027.

The event will be held on Oct 29, 2027.

About the event

Date: Oct 29, 2026 (Thursday), 7pm-8.30pm

Location: Central Library at the National Library Building - Programme Room 1 & 2 (Basement 1)

Topic: How we stay on top of the news - Four ST content creators on their love for reading

Moderator: Clement Yong, Correspondent, The Straits Times

Speakers: Wong Yang, Journalist, The Straits Times; Natasha Zachariah, Senior Correspondent, The Straits Times; Farzanah Friday, Executive Producer, The Straits Times; See Kai Wen, Video Journalist, The Straits Times

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.