ReadSG With ST And NLB
How we stay on top of the news: Four ST content creators on their love for reading
About the event
Date: Oct 29, 2026 (Thursday), 7pm-8.30pm
Location: Central Library at the National Library Building - Programme Room 1 & 2 (Basement 1)
Topic: How we stay on top of the news - Four ST content creators on their love for reading
Moderator: Clement Yong, Correspondent, The Straits Times
Speakers: Wong Yang, Journalist, The Straits Times; Natasha Zachariah, Senior Correspondent, The Straits Times; Farzanah Friday, Executive Producer, The Straits Times; See Kai Wen, Video Journalist, The Straits Times
Register here.