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How ultra-slow jogging can speed up your fitness

SINGAPORE – Slow jogging in place, at a cadence of not more than 180 beats per minute, is an exercise trend that is picking up speed.

Known as “ultra-slow jogging”, “slogging” or “niko niko running”, it is suitable for older people or those who want to exercise with less risk of injury.