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How ultra-slow jogging can speed up your fitness

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Freelance marketer Edmund Yeo, 38, starts every day with a bout of super-slow jogging.

Freelance marketer Edmund Yeo starts every day with a session of super-slow jogging.

ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN

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Akshita Nanda

  • Ultra-slow jogging is a low-impact way for older people and beginners to exercise safely, with less joint strain than running.
  • Lions Befrienders has made it part of its ageing centres and launched Relay Majulah 2026 to bring the public and seniors together for regular sessions.
  • Doctors say it can improve heart health and fitness, but warn against overdoing it early. Consistency, enjoyment and safe progress matter most.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Slow jogging in place, at a cadence of not more than 180 beats per minute, is an exercise trend that is picking up speed.

Known as “ultra-slow jogging”, “slogging” or “niko niko running”, it is suitable for older people or those who want to exercise with less risk of injury.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.