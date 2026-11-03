How ultra-slow jogging can speed up your fitness
- Ultra-slow jogging is a low-impact way for older people and beginners to exercise safely, with less joint strain than running.
- Lions Befrienders has made it part of its ageing centres and launched Relay Majulah 2026 to bring the public and seniors together for regular sessions.
- Doctors say it can improve heart health and fitness, but warn against overdoing it early. Consistency, enjoyment and safe progress matter most.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Slow jogging in place, at a cadence of not more than 180 beats per minute, is an exercise trend that is picking up speed.
Known as “ultra-slow jogging”, “slogging” or “niko niko running”, it is suitable for older people or those who want to exercise with less risk of injury.