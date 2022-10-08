How to stop being single, according to Indian Matchmaking’s Aunty Sima Taparia

SINGAPORE – The Straits Times caught up with premier Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia, who was in town for the Milken Institute Asia Summit from Sept 28 to 30, and asked her for tips for Singapore’s struggling singles.

Even before Netflix’s reality show Indian Matchmaking (2020 to present) cast her into the global spotlight, her expertise in bringing together lonely hearts was already in great demand in India. Here, the 59-year-old, whose own arranged marriage to husband Anup has lasted some four decades, dishes out three essential truths for anyone looking for love.