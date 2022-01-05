How to stay active

Exercise is important for physical health, but staying active has been a challenge for many people amid pandemic restrictions.

Experts say working from home has made us more sedentary. Working from bedrooms and sofas has also led many to develop aches and pains in the neck, shoulder and upper back.

STARTING FROM ZERO

Dr Paul Bell, an osteopathologist at The Integrative Medical Centre, says we should aim to change our position every 30 minutes to reduce aches and pains.

"Mobility exercises and stretches can also be incorporated, but even getting up, walking around the desk and sitting back down can be beneficial," says Dr Bell, who has a professional doctorate in health from the University of Bath.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) recommends ways to stay active while working from home.

It says: "Even small increments in activity volume are associated with improved health outcomes. For a sedentary adult, walking the recommended 7,500 to 10,000 steps daily can contribute to lowering high blood pressure and blood cholesterol levels and improve glucose control. These can help to reduce the risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases."

HPB's suggestions to reduce time spent sitting or lying down while working from home include walking to eateries to take away lunch instead of opting for delivery; doing three to five minutes of stretching for every sedentary hour; and skipping with a jump rope whenever you need a break from the screen.

AIM FOR 150 MINUTES A WEEK

For those who are physically active, aim to clock 150 minutes a week of moderate to vigorous physical activity.

HPB's Move It programme (str.sg/wgcF) offers free virtual exercise sessions and thematic fitness challenges.

Mr James Yeo, head of education at fitness solutions company DexaFit Asia, says to do less at the start.

"Going hard and heavy right off the bat may not be the best move. You can risk injury, potentially have a week of soreness to heal, and possibly feel hungrier than usual after your first training session."

Three days of exercise a week often works well for beginners or those returning to exercise. Include resistance training as well as cardio - cycling, running, circuit training - to build cardiovascular endurance.

Mr Apri Kelvin Tio, a fitness coach at fitness club Urban Den, suggests starting with low-impact workouts and gradually increasing the intensity over time.

"It is also good to mix recovery yoga between power workouts and weight training. This allows your body to rest as well as enhances its endurance and self-healing ability as you intensify your training," he says.

STRETCH EVERY DAY

Mr Tio recommends a few minutes of stretching every day to maintain flexibility - pain-free and unrestricted motion - and mobility - range of motion.

"Stretches can easily be done at home with just a yoga mat, and there are many great tutorials available on the Internet. If you have specific areas of concern or are prone to injury in specific muscles or joints, consult a physiotherapist for targeted stretching exercises and mobility drills."

He also recommends seeking advice from a doctor on the types of exercise you can perform.

"For example, if you have osteoporosis, it is best to avoid exercises that involve high-impact or explosive forces, or exercises that will aggravate your pain," he adds.

DO NOT AIM FOR PAIN Do not train through pain, says Dr Bell.

Musculoskeletal pain either indicates injury or is a warning of impending damage.

"It is generally safer to exercise into the realm of discomfort only and to modify your activity if you experience pain. If you ignore the pain alarm, this will cause increased muscle tightness and greatly increase your risk of injury and experiencing more severe or chronic pain."

