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How to get enough fibre at breakfast, lunch and dinner

It can seem like a big challenge to eat enough fibre, but nutrition experts say it does not have to be.

NEW YORK – With so much attention on protein lately, you would be forgiven for forgetting about fibre.

But if you are like most adults in the United States, you are probably falling short of the recommended minimum of 21g to 38g per day, depending on your age and sex.