How to get enough fibre at breakfast, lunch and dinner
Alice Callahan
- Most adults in the US eat too little fibre. Experts say the goal is 21 to 38g a day, and fibre helps gut health, digestion, and lowers disease risk.
- Breakfast and lunch can be improved with simple swops. Use whole grains, beans, berries, nuts, seeds, avocado, hummus, and fruit instead of low-fibre foods.
- Dinner and snacks can help close the gap. Add legumes and vegetables, mix lentils with rice, and increase fibre slowly with water to avoid bloating and gas.
AI generated
NEW YORK – With so much attention on protein lately, you would be forgiven for forgetting about fibre.
But if you are like most adults in the United States, you are probably falling short of the recommended minimum of 21g to 38g per day, depending on your age and sex.