How to do Johor Baru for under $50

For a couple of years, Singapore and Malaysia were isolated from each other. And you know what happens to isolated people: They get weird.

Singaporeans got emotional about plastic watches. A few decided it was time to get fit and tatted, then punch strangers in malls.

Malaysians, I learnt, went crazy for vintage clothing. Importers brought in tons of rock band T-shirts and hoodies from Japan and the United States.

All this I learnt from Mr Syed Ahmad, my new best friend. Our chat ranged from vintage tees to 1990s crime thriller movies to Britpop. It was the sort of chat that gets me wondering if I should get serious about starting a podcast because, honestly, this stuff is top-tier Arts Bro banter.

My 25-year-old friend, the barista and sole employee at the 11+ art gallery-pop-up store in the historic Jalan Tan Hiok Nee was doing very well until he mentioned that I must have loved the music scene of the 1960s, to which I said I would not know, as I was still a baby.

Sensing that he must have put his foot in it, he attempted a recovery by saying I looked much younger than my age. I had to forgive him because, really, he's such a sweet guy.

How sweet is he? Don't tell his boss this, but he left me and the Sunday Times photographer - two persons he met minutes ago - alone in his shop for 10 minutes while he popped out to find ice for our drinks.

If this were a Singapore shop, he would have said "no ice" in a way that made you feel it was your fault.

Isolation seems to have made Malaysians nicer because: a) they became domestic tourists, exploring their nation's rich trove of scenic spots, now free of foreigners; b) the reduced exposure to Singaporeans made them gentler and more trusting.

Without Singaporeans, Johor Baru healed.

But guess what? We're back, baby! I felt like walking up and down Jalan Tan Hiok Nee and the surrounding zones in JB Sentral to spread the news, like some emissary bringing tidings of a royal visit. Or a portent of evil, depending on how you feel.

When I was there, around noon on Monday, two weeks after the borders reopened, things were quiet at the immigration checkpoints on both ends.

The facility on the Malaysian side was so dormant, I could take my pick of several open counters. This was after a painless five-minute bus ride on the Causeway Link shuttle. On the road below, I could not see congestion at either checkpoint.

This was how I visited Johor Baru like a boss - during off-peak hours, without a car, with $50 in ringgit (about RM160) burning a hole in my pocket. Forget the Grab or taxi. The old streets around Jalan Tan Hiok Nee are a 10-minute walk from the immigration centre.

Some Singaporeans were already blazing a trail. I spotted them in the queue outside Kam Long Ah Zai fish head curry restaurant. There was also a line of customers hoping to snag a box or five of banana cakes at the Hiap Joo Bakery.

It's becoming apparent that when these quaint two-storey rows were drained of Singabucks in early 2020, gentrification never stopped. Baristas and pop-ups moved in and original businesses moved out.

In the coming months, as the Singatourists wash in, they could bring Eggslut vendors and gelato booths in their wake.

But let's hope the Salahuddin Bakery, opened in 1937, stands firm. Mr Salahuddin Khan, 57, the grandson of the founder, sold me a flaky mutton puff (so-so), a bag of sugee cookies and a box each of banana and butter cake (all excellent). His cave-like shop, fragrant with vanilla and a little sooty from the wood-fired oven in the back - which he was happy to show us - is a living museum.

Close by is the Siva Barbershop, run by owner and sole barber Velu Srigam, 66, who has been giving haircuts, complete with the traditional invigorating back slaps, in that spot for over 20 years.

I plonked myself into an ancient Takara barber chair and asked for "short sides, leave the front alone", hoping to emerge with a trendy high-top, razored-sides look.

But I guess he went into automatic mode and, instead of giving a Justin Bieber cut, he left me looking like a student from a 1950s Chinese middle school on his way to a leftist demonstration. I wanted authenticity and I got it, perhaps too much.

At one point, he reached for a pair of pointy scissors and aimed it at my face, causing me momentary panic before it went snippety-snip at the hairs peeking from the nostrils, then did the same to the strands drooping from my eyebrows' outside corners - the old-man facial, as I have come to call it.

It's a service you won't find at the uniformed staff, disposable comb place at my mall.

My back freshly slapped, my head soaked in Mystery Cologne and looking like I might instigate a port workers' strike or burn a British colonial officer's car, I was ready to go home.

I still had ringgit left over from my $50 cache despite the cakes, coffee and spending on lunch at the Tong Guan Nyonya Kopitiam, where I had fried mee siam with roast chicken, two glasses of lemongrass tea and kaya toast, all for under RM20, or about $6. Except for the limp papadum served with the noodles, it was a superb meal.

This is the trade-off: Visit JB Sentral on a weekday and leave before 5pm and you will miss the lively night dining and shopping scene.

But you will still have a lovely, congestion-free interlude and meet relaxed locals, though, to be honest, some of them could really be a bit more sensitive about a man's age.

How to go to JB by public bus

App anxiety - the fear of not using travel and health software correctly - is holding Singaporeans back from travelling.

Next is transport. If you have a car or motorcycle, great. But for a quick jaunt over to JB Sentral, public transport works and might save time.

At the Woodlands Bus Interchange, go to berth 12. The 911 bus will take you to the Woodlands Train Checkpoint stop, where you will find the Singapore immigration checkpoint.

Once through, get $2 or RM6 ready for the Causeway Link shuttle. It stops on the Malaysian side, and once the passport checks are done, walk to JB Sentral.

Next, the health and travel apps.

Install and complete the documentation for every app a few days before your trip. Have a valid passport.

The MySejahtera app is required by the Malaysian authorities. It is what you need to submit health declarations and is also a movement-tracing app.

Go to notarise.gov.sg and go through the steps to get a vaccination certificate. You are done when you have an e-mail with QR codes, one for each injection. You can find that button in the e-mail that lets you download a PDF version of the document into your phone.

In the MySejahtera app, fill in your basic personal identity details. Then on the main page, open the Covid-19 Vaccination section and open the Vaccine for (your name) section. You will be able to fill in your vaccination information and upload the vaccination certificate PDFs.

You are not done yet. Go back to the MySejahtera app's main page and open the Traveller page. Go to the Travel For (your name) page and make your health declaration again. It will ask for a Malaysian contact and phone number. If you do not have one, fill in information from a hotel or shop you will be visiting.

Wait a couple of days. On the MySJ Trace page, once your vaccination status changes to Fully Vaccinated, you are good to go.