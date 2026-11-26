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How Singapore’s retail giants are delighting shoppers during Black Friday and beyond

Shoppers can look forward to (clockwise from left) the interactive Metro Christmas Market; test home furnishings and appliances at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk flagship store and a Xpeng showcase at Courts Tampines MegaStore.

SINGAPORE – At 8am, retired nurse Elizabeth Tan joined the queue outside Harvey Norman’s newest store at Compass One in Sengkang on Nov 20.

Too early for the 11am store opening, the 66-year-old stepped away for breakfast before returning for the lion dance outside the balloon-festooned storefront.

Moments after the ribbon-cutting, Tan, armed with research and a Harvey Norman advertisement from The Straits Times, was conferring with a salesman to figure out the final price on a 13kg LG washing machine (usual price $919) if she redeemed her Climate Vouchers.

“I shop online sometimes,” she tells ST. “But I want to touch and feel electronics in a store. The staff can advise shoppers too.”

She was also enticed by opening-day perks like Old Chang Kee vouchers and goodie bags for early birds. The Sengkang resident of 30 years had previously frequented the annual atrium fairs staged at the mall by Harvey Norman, the Australian consumer electronics and home furnishings giant.

Tan’s morning jaunt captures why physical retail remains resilient despite online shopping’s surge. While e-commerce promises speed, algorithmic ease and the joy of late-night flash sales during 11.11 and the Black Friday spree from Nov 27 to 29, Singapore’s top legacy retailers – including Harvey Norman, Courts, OG and Takashimaya – are escalating high-touch “retail theatre” within their walls, especially this weekend.

Instead of competing purely on discounts, they deploy sight, sound, scent, touch and personalised hospitality to turn errands into experiences.

Bricks in the heartland

Harvey Norman has opened a new store at Compass One. PHOTO: HARVEY NORMAN

Rather than retreating, major retailers are planting new flags in the heartland while reimagining shopfloors as lifestyle playgrounds.

After staging atrium fairs since 2016, Harvey Norman’s 9,000-plus sq ft store in Compass One fills a long-standing gap in buzzing Sengkang.

“Compass One is well-positioned as both a family-oriented and recreational hub within the region,” Bernice Kwok, managing director of Harvey Norman Singapore and Malaysia, said at the launch.

“We saw an opportunity to bring not only quality home appliances but also the latest IT products to meet the evolving needs of residents, including young families and tech-savvy consumers.”

To turn the opening weekend into a north-east neighbourhood carnival, the store rolled out free popcorn, balloon sculpting, guaranteed prizes with a $100 spend and $1 lucky-draw buys on a 50-inch TV or 14-inch laptop – alongside innovations like the Hisense Triple Drum Washer Dryer.

Over in the east, home-grown retailer Gain City has opened its new 10-storey Megastore @ Tampines at 11 Tampines North Drive 5 on Nov 26.

Kicking off with a four-day Black Fri-YAY Sale, the opening bash highlights star buys from $9, free popcorn and slushies, sure-win claw machines, and a lucky draw to win a family-friendly BYD Atto 3 Evo electric sports utility vehicle.

Turning appliance runs into family outings, the standalone landmark will also house three upcoming dining concepts.

There is 1981 Restobar, where South-east Asian flavours meet Spanish classics in a jazz-speakeasy setting. A biophilic cafe, elysium, serves speciality coffee by home-grown Spilled Roaster and Brews, alongside Hvala for premium matcha. Rounding out the trio is Kopi Kaki by Happy Go Lucky, which dishes up gourmet-standard local fare, including char kway teow, at heartland prices.

“While online shopping offers convenience, we believe there is still tremendous value in the in-store experience, especially for big-ticket purchases such as TVs, refrigerators and furniture,” Kenny Teo, managing director of Gain City, says in a statement.

“Customers want to see products up close, compare different options and speak to our team before making a decision.”

Elsewhere in lively Tampines, Japanese electronics retailer Best Denki returned earlier in November. It celebrated the comeback with $1 wagon deals, sure-win gachapon spins, and free slushies at its new Tampines 1 basement outlet. It took over Gain City’s unit nine years after exiting neighbouring mall Century Square.

Lifestyle playgrounds

When shoppers invest in big-ticket appliances or furniture, spec-sheet anxiety rises.

“Today, our stores serve as discovery hubs, validation centres and lifestyle playgrounds for high-consideration purchases,” a spokesperson for Courts, which has 12 stores islandwide, tells ST.

“While e-commerce excels at speed and replenishment, it falls short when customers are furnishing a new home or investing in big-ticket tech. Shoppers want to know how a sofa feels after 10 minutes of lounging, how loud a robot vacuum actually is on tiled flooring, or how an OLED screen looks under warm ambient lighting.”

Customers can test mattresses in the bedding area of the Harvey Norman Millenia Walk flagship store. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Instead of static rows of boxed-up gadgets, Courts creates active arenas – such as robot vacuum obstacle mazes with varied floor textures and real-world spills.

Compact Build-To-Order room vignettes also help young couples solve space-planning puzzles on the spot by testing sofa depths and slim-profile appliances side by side.

Over at Harvey Norman’s Millenia Walk flagship, merchandise is arranged in eye-catching colour blocks alongside kitchen concept zones. Shoppers can also compare 65- to 100-inch OLED, QLED and RGB screens on an interactive large-format display calibrated to living-room viewing distances.

“We believe shopping can be a form of leisure and therapy, where customers can slow down, explore new possibilities for their homes and gain inspiration,” says a Harvey Norman spokesperson.

How to turn retail into wellness

The Sleep Clinic at Courts Toa Payoh is a signature draw combining soothing scents, an AI Sleep Specialist and other restorative experiences. PHOTO: COURTS

Retailers are also slowing shoppers down with calming aromas, sleep diagnostics and risk-free beauty sampling.

At Courts’ four-storey Toa Payoh store, its holistic Sleep Clinic has been a signature since the outlet’s December 2025 revamp. Blending soothing scents with an AI Sleep Specialist, side-by-side pillow and bolster trials, and fabric thread-count comparisons, Courts turns mattress shopping into a restorative consultation.

Luxury retreat, novel partners

In Orchard Road, Takashimaya Department Store orchestrates the year-end shopping high as a full-day sensory journey across six levels, from Basement 2 to Level 4.

In Basement 2, for instance, taste and aroma awaken the senses as visitors sample Venchi chocolates and craft sake at Meidi-Ya. In Basement 1, shoppers feel the weave of Frette Italian linens and catch the scent of Dr Vranjes Firenze home fragrances.

Level 1 invites hands-on beauty consultations or trials of wearable tech like Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, set against the festive Holiday Magic at Takashimaya showcase – complete with a Mickey-themed entrance, an 8m-tall Disney Christmas tree and photo spots starring characters from movies like Toy Story and Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

“Shoppers don’t just come to check an item off a list,” says a Takashimaya spokesperson. “They come to soak in the festive atmosphere, explore luxury and lifestyle edits under one roof, and share memorable outings with family and friends.”

Younger Takashimaya shoppers agree. Visiting Taiwanese journalist Pinga Chen, 28, was drawn to the department store’s Black Friday promotions, hunting for Christmas presents, shoes and clothes in person on Nov 26 because “the colour in the picture can be different from the real thing”. She adds: “I usually don’t shop online because I need to see things in person.”

Student Clariss Au, 16 – who was waiting for her mother before a movie and meal – splits her clothing buys between apps and stores. The teen says: “Online, you can’t really tell the quality. In a store, you can try things on, and the staff are really helpful.”

For top-tier Prestige card holders, the recent invitation-only Retreat with Takashimaya at METT Singapore styled two hotel suites around labels like Frette, Christofle, Guerlain, Ferragamo and Aimer.

Guests also dined on an Amalfi Coast lunch by visiting Italian chef Armando Aristarco and Singapore-based chef Daniele Sperindio before private sake and chocolate tastings in the intimate suites.

The Xpeng electric vehicle showcase at Courts Tampines Megastore, a cross-industry partnership, helps drive festive footfall. PHOTO: COURTS

Meanwhile, Courts and Xpeng are sparking festive footfall through cross-industry novelty.

From Nov 9 to Dec 6, families browsing sofas and TVs can inspect the new Xpeng L03 electric sports utility vehicle inside Courts MegaStore Tampines.

Festive pop-ups, going omnichannel

As the Black Friday weekend segues into December, retailers are combining interactive storytelling with online-offline perks.

The Metro Christmas Market at Paragon is interactive and Instagrammable. PHOTO: METRO

At Paragon’s Level 1 atrium, department store Metro brings its experiential vision to the Christmas Market, which runs till Dec 29. Featuring personality-inspired gift discoveries and Instagrammable installations where shoppers can share their fondest Christmas memories, the space shifts the holiday mood.

“We wanted to reimagine Christmas shopping as more than just buying, buying, buying,” says Roxanne Lim, Metro’s manager for customer relationship management and customer experience.

“It should be about creating moments worth remembering and discovering the joy of gifting – whether for loved ones or, just as importantly, yourself.”

Meanwhile, digital and physical channels drive traffic both ways. In Takashimaya’s first TikTok Shop tie-up over the Black Friday weekend, shoppers buy discounted vouchers online to redeem in-store – alongside Catch & Win atrium games and its annual Fulfil A Wish Giving Tree.

Similarly, Harvey Norman (hosting coffee workshops and prize draws at Westgate on Nov 28 and 29) and Courts (offering gifts-with-purchase worth up to $5,499 alongside Causeway Point roadshows) report shoppers fluidly bouncing between online deal-hunting and in-person validation.

Flash sales may win the late-night serial scroller. But retailers are showing that screens cannot replicate the sensation of a plush mattress, the whirr of a vacuum on real tile, and the festive sparkle shared with family and friends.

As shoppers like Tan reveal, multisensory malls are still the reason to step out.