Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

How Singapore universities are preparing undergraduates for work

Muhammad Irfan Djuanda, 25, began attending career fairs in his second year of university when he was searching for internships.

SINGAPORE – As the graduate job market grows increasingly competitive, Singapore’s six autonomous universities are expanding efforts to help students get a head start in their careers.

From career readiness programmes to new courses emphasising interdisciplinary skills and familiarity with artificial intelligence, undergraduates are getting more support.

This shift reflects a growing emphasis on hands-on experience across local tertiary institutions.

At a recent panel discussion on AI and employment, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam noted that higher education must pivot towards applied learning through work-study options, attachments and internships.

In line with this direction, around 3,000 new year-long internships will be offered to tertiary students over the next three years across sectors such as technology, finance and healthcare.

At the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), its president Phoon Kok Kwang highlights experiential learning as core to the institution’s pedagogical model.

“Our students start with the people and the problem, and develop solutions, using AI where it helps. They build, test and improve until the solutions are useful to the people they serve,” he says.

SUTD’s Design·AI Innovation and Venture Exploration (DIVE) platform, launched in 2026, integrates design, technology, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration.

Students are sent into the industry to tackle real-world challenges, giving them opportunities to apply their knowledge and cultivate an innovator’s mindset.

“These experiences help shape their values, build character and broaden their perspectives, cultivating a global outlook,” Phoon adds.

Refreshed modules prepare graduates for industry

Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) has introduced interdisciplinary offerings, such as integrated studies in technology and management, and new minors such as entrepreneurship and AI.

Susanna Leong, SIT’s deputy president (academic) and provost, says these cross-domain options prepare graduates to bridge technical and non-technical disciplines when tackling complex workplace issues.

Similarly, the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) revamped its undergraduate curriculum in 2023 to provide greater flexibility through free electives, minors and second majors.

The modular structure allows undergraduates to tailor their learning to changing industry needs and career aspirations.

SUTD has likewise adapted its coursework to place a stronger emphasis on AI and interdisciplinary applications.

Angelvin Parma, head of SUTD’s career development centre, notes that employers today prioritise candidates who can design end-to-end solutions, critically evaluate AI outputs and build robust systems, rather than simply writing code from scratch.

Networking with future employers

Each semester at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), more than 250 employers participate in career fairs and on-campus recruitment events.

At SUTD, second-year undergraduates participate in networking events and final-year students complete a module on job search strategies. They subsequently attend networking sessions with prospective employers. A career fair is also held about four months before graduation.

“These platforms help students build meaningful industry connections, learn directly from employers and gain greater visibility into available opportunities,” says Parma.

Internships pave the way for full-time roles

At the Singapore Management University (SMU), nearly one in two graduates receives a full-time job offer from an internship organisation, with one in three accepting the offer.

SMU’s career centre also coordinates global attachments to help students develop cross-cultural competencies. In 2025, more than 250 SMU students completed overseas internships.

Similarly, at NTU, nearly one in three graduates secures employment through an internship placement.

The National University of Singapore (NUS) encourages students to treat internships, contract positions and freelance projects as stepping stones towards long-term career growth.

“In a cautious job market, these experiences provide valuable opportunities to build skills, gain industry exposure and strengthen long-term employability,” says its spokesperson.

An SUSS spokesperson notes that beyond leading to job offers, internships also give students valuable workplace experience, opportunities to build professional networks, and greater clarity about their career interests and aspirations.

Career coaching and skills development

To ensure students present themselves effectively, universities offer structured training in hiring processes. NUS provides workshops in resume writing, interviewing, personal branding and workplace communication, while SMU covers AI-enabled job search strategies and professional networking.

Also, every SMU student is paired with a career coach for personalised guidance on career planning and skills development.

At NTU, individual schools collaborate with its career and attachment office to deliver tailored support. For instance, the School of Materials Science and Engineering offers resume coaching for final-year students.

Extending career support to alumni

Career services increasingly extend beyond graduation day to support graduates throughout their working lives.

SIT provides its alumni network with ongoing career coaching, resume reviews, interview preparation and job search assistance tailored to different career stages.

Every alumnus is entitled to one complimentary course or module every five years valued at up to $3,500 to upskill or reskill.

SIT’s Leong says that the institute’s approach has evolved from preparing students for their first jobs to equipping them for a lifetime of careers in an AI-enabled economy.

“As industries are reshaped by AI, digital transformation and economic uncertainty, employers increasingly value graduates who can adapt quickly, apply their skills across different contexts and embrace continuous learning,” she says.

SMU similarly introduced Lifelong Career Support in 2025, granting its alumni ongoing access to career coaching and its jobs platform.

Prasanthi Guda, director of SMU’s Dato’ Kho Hui Meng Career Centre, says this is to support alumni as careers become increasingly non-linear.

“We support graduates throughout their professional journeys, helping them navigate career transitions, upskill and remain competitive in a rapidly changing employment landscape.”