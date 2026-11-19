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How nine and 10-year-olds train for the AIA Hyrox Youngstars race

(From right) Mikaela Lim, nine, Jackson Ehsan Marsh (standing), nine, and Nathanael Lim, eight, trying the rowing station on Nov 19.

SINGAPORE – Nine-year-old Mikaela Lim pushed a 25kg sled several metres across the floor. Asked whether it felt heavy, she shook her head.

She has been training since September with her father, fitness professional Samuel Lim, 44, for the inaugural AIA Hyrox Youngstars Singapore race that will be held on Nov 28 and 29 at the Singapore Expo.

About 1,200 children aged eight to 15 have signed up so far for the race, which has been modified from the global fitness challenge for adults.

Entry fees are $65 per child aged eight to 11, and $75 for those older. One free ticket for a guardian is included per child.

The competition for kids was launched in January in Amsterdam, with participants divided into four age groups of eight- to nine-year-olds, 10- to 11-year-olds, 12- to 13-year-olds, and 14- to 15-year-olds. The Singapore race is the first to be held in Asia.

Competitors in Hyrox Youngstars run laps and complete eight exercise stations just as the adults do, but the youngsters run shorter distances and carry lighter weights. They also get demonstrations of each exercise station on race day and guidance from pacers.

Hyrox Youngstars head Jessica Petty explained why at a media preview organised by sponsor AIA Singapore on Nov 19. “Eight- and nine-year-olds will sometimes forget what they are doing or where they are supposed to be going,” she said.

At the event at Haus217 in Lavender Street, some of the 13 children trying out exercise stations veered off course during the sled pull. Some forgot that their age group only had to squat while holding a weighted ball and not throw it against the wall.

Before starting the tryouts, Petty asked whether anyone needed to use the toilet. She reminded the kids to go at their own pace and to alert adults if they felt unwell on race day.

Parents are not allowed to watch the warm-ups on race day as they may unintentionally force the kids into pushing themselves.

Petty said that children are also more likely to reveal any physical or emotional discomfort to the welfare team on site when parents are not watching.

Here is why three participants are preparing for their first AIA Hyrox Youngstars race.

Mikaela Lim, nine

Mikaela Lim, nine, and her father fitness professional Samuel Lim, 44, at the sled pull station. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Mikaela decided to sign up after seeing her father partner visually impaired participants in two Hyrox doubles events in April. “I want to have the competition experience,” she told The Straits Times .

Her favourite exercise station is the one where her age group does 50 squats holding a 1kg wall ball. “I like doing the 50 squats because they’re easy,” she said.

“I don’t like the sled drag because I can’t see behind me,” she added. At one station, she has to drag a 25kg sled for 15m without looking behind.

Mikaela trains for one hour every week with her father, doing each exercise station. The first time she tried a simulated circuit, she cried twice because it seemed too hard.

Now, however, she is focused on winning. “The night before the race, I’m going to dream about winning,” she said. “If I don’t win, I’m going to tell myself that it’s okay, I did my best.”

Jackson Ehsan Marsh, nine

Jackson Ehsan Marsh, nine, with his mum Faz Gaffa Marsh, 40, editor-in-chief of The Honeycombers Group. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

He has tried various sports and wanted to give the race a go. “I’m very competitive. I will try my best even if I’m losing,” he told ST.

He started fencing classes four months ago after seeing the sport in Netflix series Wednesday (2022 to present) . His favourite exercise station is doing bodyweight lunges, similar to his fencing stance.

“Burpees are probably my worst exercise,” he said. His age group does frogger jumps instead of full burpees.

He trains by running with his mother Faz Gaffa Marsh, 40, editor-in-chief of digital media group The Honeycombers Group. She has never done Hyrox before but may sign up for a race in 2027.

Jackson is watching his diet by eating less ice cream and more protein, like steak. The night before race day, he plans to go to bed an hour earlier than his usual 7.30pm bedtime. “If I can’t sleep, I’ll drink hot milk,” he said.

After the race, he wants to do some more fencing. “I also want to eat a double cheeseburger.”

Emma Yuen, 10

Emma Yuen, 10, and her mother Coco Wong, 43, founder of organic underwear brand Yuen. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

She signed up for the race because her mother did a Hyrox Relay in May in Hong Kong, where they used to live until six months ago.

“My mum was really strong when she did the race. Even though the race was really hard, she kept moving,” she told ST.

“Squats are my best exercise. I also like pushing the sled because it’s fun,” she added. Her age group pushes a 50kg sled for 15m.

She does not like the station where she has to do a chest-to-floor burpee, followed by a 20m broad jump with both feet landing together. “I can’t jump that far,” she said.

Once a week, she trains for every exercise station. Twice a week, she runs on the treadmill, training 200m sprints.

She has asked her mother for a puppy if she makes it to the podium. “I’d like a toy poodle or a fluffy dog,” she said .

Her mother Coco Wong, 43, founder of organic underwear brand Yuen, is not sure about the pet. She said that she has promised a family holiday to Phuket regardless of Emma’s placing .

“As long as she tries her best, there’s nothing to feel sorry about,” she said. “It’s good that she’s trying this race. It will build physical and mental resilience.”