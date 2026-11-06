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How Hong Kong superstar Chow Yun Fat maintains a fit physique at 71 years old

(From left) Edwin Siu, Priscilla Wong and Chow Yun Fat take part in the Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon on Jan 18.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong screen legend Chow Yun Fat continues to impress fans with his remarkably fit physique at the age of 71.

The God Of Gamblers (1989) star was recently spotted at a hair salon, dressed casually in an all-black sports outfit.

Despite his understated look, he still drew attention with his lean, muscular build and distinctive head of silver hair.

Many netizens praised his efforts to stay in shape, while others were equally taken by his warm and approachable manner towards the salon staff.

“He still looks really fit despite his age,” one user wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Another commented: “Fat Gor is still in good shape!”

Chow’s enviable physique is hardly surprising given his active lifestyle, which includes regular hiking, jogging and long-distance running.

He took up jogging about 10 years ago and has since made it a regular habit.

Hong Kong news portal Dimsum Daily reported that he has been running 5km every day for nearly eight years, a habit the actor said had significantly improved his posture.

Earlier in January, Chow further demonstrated his endurance by completing a 10km run in 2hr 23sec.

At the time, he said he hoped to inspire more older people to stay active and take up sports.

Exercise is only one aspect of his approach to wellness, as Chow also pays close attention to his diet.

Reports indicate that he avoids oily and spicy food, as well as sweets, heavily salted dishes and processed meats.

He also steers clear of alcohol and sugary drinks, preferring balanced meals to help maintain muscle mass.

Beyond exercise and nutrition, Chow also has an interest in traditional wellness practices.

A firm believer in foot reflexology, he regularly practises foot massage after learning the technique from a practitioner.

He has also explored other activities, including stretching exercises and tai chi, as part of his efforts to keep himself both physically and mentally healthy. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK