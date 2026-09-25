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How drinking affects your dementia risk

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Researchers are still investigating what alcohol does to the brain, and what (if any) amount is safe.

Researchers are still investigating what alcohol does to the brain and what, if any, amount is safe.

PHOTO: RICARDO TOMAS/NYTIMES

Dana G. Smith

  • Heavy drinking clearly raises dementia risk and can harm the brain through inflammation, blood vessel damage and vitamin B1 deficiency.
  • Earlier studies suggested light drinking might protect the brain, but experts now say this is likely misleading.
  • Newer research links even low alcohol use to smaller brain volume and worse thinking, and some scientists now see risk rising with any drinking.

AI generated

NEW YORK – In 2003, a study published in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association reported that having two or more alcoholic beverages a day was associated with a 22% increased risk of dementia.

But people who drank less than that had up to a 54% lower risk, compared with those who did not drink at all.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.