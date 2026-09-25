How drinking affects your dementia risk

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Researchers are still investigating what alcohol does to the brain and what, if any, amount is safe.

NEW YORK – In 2003, a study published in the prestigious Journal of the American Medical Association reported that having two or more alcoholic beverages a day was associated with a 22% increased risk of dementia.

But people who drank less than that had up to a 54% lower risk, compared with those who did not drink at all.