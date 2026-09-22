How can I kick my dog out of bed without hurting our bond?

My dog started sleeping in my bed a few years ago, but now I am waking up exhausted and it is causing tension with my partner. Every attempt to move the dog back to his own bed ends with whining, barking and guilt. How can I gently move my dog out of the bed without damaging our bond or sacrificing my rest?

There are many valid reasons to stop sharing a bed with a pet, including poor sleep, waking up in pain, dirty bedding and partner strife. But no matter how unsustainable the situation has become, changing a dog’s night-time sleep routine can be surprisingly emotional for you and your dog.