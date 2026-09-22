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How can I kick my dog out of bed without hurting our bond?

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Changing a dog’s nighttime sleep routine can be surprisingly emotional, for you and your dog.

Changing a dog’s night-time sleep routine can be surprisingly emotional for you and your dog.

PHOTO: ERIC HELGAS/NYTIMES

Martine Thompson

My dog started sleeping in my bed a few years ago, but now I am waking up exhausted and it is causing tension with my partner. Every attempt to move the dog back to his own bed ends with whining, barking and guilt. How can I gently move my dog out of the bed without damaging our bond or sacrificing my rest?

There are many valid reasons to stop sharing a bed with a pet, including poor sleep, waking up in pain, dirty bedding and partner strife. But no matter how unsustainable the situation has become, changing a dog’s night-time sleep routine can be surprisingly emotional for you and your dog.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.