Cases normally rise in the late autumn and winter, so repeated infections seem inevitable in the coming months.

NEW YORK – Covid-19 has been around long enough that the once wildly unpredictable virus has finally settled into a few recognisable patterns. Cases normally rise in the late autumn and winter, so repeated infections seem inevitable in the coming months.

“Reinfection is more or less a fact of life, with an asterisk,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, a senior clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St Louis who studies Covid-19. “The asterisk here is that we tend to trivialise this.”