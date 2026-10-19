How bad is another case of Covid-19?
Dani Blum
- Covid infections are now more predictable and often milder, but reinfection is still common in autumn and winter.
- Repeated infections can still cause serious harm, especially for older people, pregnant women and those with weak immune systems or other conditions.
- Experts warn that each infection can raise the risk of long Covid, so vaccination, masking and staying home when sick still matter.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Covid-19 has been around long enough that the once wildly unpredictable virus has finally settled into a few recognisable patterns. Cases normally rise in the late autumn and winter, so repeated infections seem inevitable in the coming months.
“Reinfection is more or less a fact of life, with an asterisk,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, a senior clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St Louis who studies Covid-19. “The asterisk here is that we tend to trivialise this.”