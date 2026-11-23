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How Ateez rose from a small K-pop agency to four Billboard No. 1 albums

Ateez has topped the Billboard 200 for the fourth time and set a new record for the most top-10 albums by a group in the 2020s.

SEOUL – Ateez has achieved what few K-pop groups have, topping the Billboard 200 for the fourth time and setting a new record for the most top-10 albums by a group in the 2020s.

The group’s 15th EP, Golden Hour: Part.6, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, according to a chart preview released on Nov 22. The milestone came just four months after its previous EP, Golden Hour: Part.5, topped the chart in July.

The latest release also extended Ateez’s streak of top-10 entries to 10 albums, surpassing Stray Kids’ nine to claim the record outright among groups in the 2020s.

The feat is particularly notable for a boy band that built its global following without the financial resources or promotional networks of a major K-pop agency such as Hybe or JYP Entertainment.

Behind its success is a long-term strategy centred on overseas audiences, distinctive performances and direct fan engagement that helped Ateez build an international following before gaining widespread recognition in South Korea.

Global roots

Ateez’s international following began taking shape even before its official debut in October 2018.

Performing under the trainee name KQ Fellaz, the members attracted attention through dance performance videos. One video, released in May 2018, showed the trainees dancing to Famous Dex’s Pick It Up, featuring A$AP Rocky, in a parking garage. It has since garnered nearly 26 million YouTube views, offering an early glimpse of the powerful choreography that would become the group’s signature.

Just five months after debuting, Ateez embarked on its first overseas tour in March 2019, selling out concerts in five North American and 10 European cities.

The group expanded into Latin America in 2023, performing in Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Its concert at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo marked its first stadium performance.

“South America is geographically distant from Korea, and K-pop concerts are relatively rare there. Visiting those markets gives artists an opportunity to strengthen fan loyalty and expand their following,” culture critic Lim Hee-yun said.

The group’s early emphasis on touring helped it build a loyal international fan base, laying the groundwork for rising album sales and demand for larger concert venues.

Performance edge

Ateez’s consistent musical identity, elaborate storytelling and powerful live performances have also driven its growth.

Rather than adapting its sound and concepts to prevailing trends, the group has maintained a recognisable artistic direction across successive album series, helping it stand out in an increasingly crowded K-pop market.

“Ateez’s greatest strengths lie in its uncompromising musical identity, commanding performances and close relationship with its fans,” music critic Jo Hye-lim said. “Rather than chasing trends, they have consistently developed their own universe and narrative, which has been a driving force behind their long-term growth.”

That approach has also translated into growing demand for the group’s live performances.

Ateez became the first K-pop boy group to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2024. The same year, its North American tour drew approximately 200,000 concertgoers across 13 performances.

The group expanded its stadium presence during its 2025 world tour, performing at venues including New York’s Citi Field, Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros.

Long-term vision

Ateez’s rise also reflects KQ Entertainment’s sustained investment in the group’s musical identity and international expansion.

Unlike larger entertainment companies with extensive artist rosters and established global networks, KQ Entertainment concentrated its resources on developing Ateez’s performance strengths and overseas touring.

Having built a strong international following, Ateez has increasingly turned its attention to South Korea, where its domestic popularity had long trailed its overseas success.

The group’s June single Bad marked a breakthrough, becoming its first song to enter Melon’s daily top 100 before climbing into the top 10 on both its daily and weekly charts. It also reached No. 6 on Circle Chart’s monthly digital chart in September.

Viral short-form videos and dance challenges featuring member San built further momentum, helping Ateez reach local listeners beyond its established fan base. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK